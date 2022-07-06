 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In-person visits resume at Erie County jails

  • Updated
  • 0
Holding Center (copy)

The interior of the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo.

 Derek Gee
Support this work for $1 a month

As of this week, in-person visits are allowed again on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced.

Visiting hours at the Correctional Facility are 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. on all three days, with additional sessions from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

At the Holding Center, there are one-hour sessions on all three days beginning at 7, 8:15 and 9:30 a.m., and at 1 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, there are additional one-hour sessions that start at 3:15, 4:30, 6:30, 7:45 and 9 p.m.

All prospective visitors will be searched, have their temperatures taken and observed for symptoms of illness.

All inmates and visitors must wear face coverings and social distancing between visitors will be maintained. Visiting areas will be disinfected between sessions.

People are also reading…

There is a limit of one visitor at a time, except if someone under 18 is accompanying the visitor. For more information, visit erie.gov/sheriff.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Made in WNY: Putting the clean in Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

TMP knew it was time to shift the production out of a plant on Dingens Street on Buffalo into larger, modern space. Instead of taking that work – and jobs – out of New York state, TMP opted to become part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property off Route 5.

Watch Now: Related Video

Algerians marks 60 years of independence with military parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News