In new book, prosecutor laments Chris Collins' pardon

WASHINGTON – The prosecutor who sent Rep. Chris Collins to prison is not happy that the lawmaker-turned-inside-trader got pardoned.

Geoffrey S. Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, notes in a new book that Collins was the first Republican House member to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016. And Berman suggests that those political ties to the then-president explain why Trump pardoned Collins in late 2020, just as political ties explain why Trump pardoned former political aide Steve Bannon.

"It is an outrage that someone's political beliefs or their value as a political operative would figure into a pardon decision," Berman writes in "Holding the Line – Inside the Nation's Preeminent U.S. Attorney's Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department," which was released this week by Penguin Press. "But as I said, the Constitution grants extreme powers to a president on pardons. Trump used them."

To hear Berman tell it, Trump's pardons were just among the latest – but by no means the least – of his administration's attempts to remove the lug nuts from the wheels of justice.

About a month after Collins' 2018 arrest, an aide to Berman got a call from Edward O’Callaghan, the Trump political appointee who served as principal associate deputy attorney general. Citing the case against Collins and the one against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, O'Callaghan told Berman's aide that the prosecutor should pursue a criminal case against Gregory Craig, a prominent Democratic attorney whose ties to Ukraine were under investigation at the time.

"It’s time for you guys to even things out,” O'Callaghan told the Berman aide, according to the prosecutor's book.

O'Callaghan, in a brief interview with the New York Times, called that allegation "categorically false." But Berman, in his book, indicated it was true, deeply disturbing and part of a pattern.

“Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney, Trump’s Justice Department kept demanding that I use my office to aid them politically, and I kept declining — in ways just tactful enough to keep me from being fired,” Berman wrote.

Berman's office charged Collins, his son Cameron Collins and Cameron's prospective father-in-law with fraud and perjury about seven months after Berman became U.S. attorney. Trump's Justice Department saw the case against Collins as "an early demerit" against Berman's office, the former prosecutor wrote.

But Berman said the case against Collins, who lived in Clarence at the time, was a strong one.

"His crime – insider trading – was brazen," he wrote.

Collins served at the time on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech firm whose one product was an experimental drug aimed at treating multiple sclerosis. In late June 2017, though, clinical trials for that drug failed utterly. And Collins, Innate's largest shareholder, heard about the bad news from the company's CEO in an email he received while at a White House congressional picnic.

"He owned millions of dollars of Innate stock," Berman wrote regarding Collins. "But he couldn't sell it. He was already under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics in connection with his holdings and his promotion of the company."

But apparently Collins thought his son could safely dump his Innate stock based on his father's information – so he called his son on his cellphone from the White House picnic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We had a video of him talking on his cellphone at that moment – committing his felony right on the White House lawn," Berman wrote.

And it was no victimless crime, Berman added.

" 'Insider trading' is one of those bloodless terms that may not fully convey the seriousness of the crime," Berman wrote. "It amounts to gaming the system and cheating regular investors, who are at a disadvantage because they do not have the same information. They're like dupes in a rigged card game."

Besides, "the fact that Collins was a congressman made it worse," Berman added.

Still, as federal prosecutors built their case against Collins in the summer of 2018, the calendar posed an issue.

"One of the tough calls I had to make early in my tenure concerned the timing of the Collins indictments," Berman wrote. "Do we indict Collins before the election – which would have a significant negative impact on his chances for re-election – or wait until right after the election?"

In deciding to bring charges against Collins on Aug. 8, 2018, Berman relied on an informal "60-day rule" at the Justice Department, which suggests that prosecutors not file federal charges against candidates for 60 days prior to an election in order to avoid affecting the outcome.

Berman's office decided to charge Collins 89 days before the 2018 election for a reason: "I thought that Collins' constituents deserved to know about our charges, and he had over 60 days to present his side of the story," Berman wrote.

Collins pleaded not guilty and managed to eke out a narrow win in that November 2018 contest in New York's heavily Republican 27th District. But 10 months later, in an about-face, he resigned and pleaded guilty.

Berman attributed that change of heart to a tactical decision on the part of his prosecutors. With Collins claiming congressional privilege in a way that could delay the case for months, the prosecutors told the judge that they would like to move to trial against the other defendants.

"At the end of the day, the congressman could not stand to see his son face trial for something that was largely his fault and for his son to be convicted while he was still avoiding his day in court," Berman wrote.

So Collins, his son and his prospective father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, all pleaded guilty in October 2019. Sentenced to 26 months in prison, "Collins had spent all of 10 weeks at a minimum-security federal prison in Pensacola, Florida," before his pardon, Berman noted.

The pardon was nothing unusual for Trump. Berman noted that Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard University law school professor, studied Trump's pardons and found that 88% went to people he knew personally or who had helped him politically.

And there is nothing anyone can do about that.

"A president can pardon whomever he wants," Berman wrote. "It is an unlimited, essentially unreviewable power."