In message of condolence to shooting victims, Biden praises law enforcement, vows to fight domestic terrorism

President Biden, in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, offered condolences to the victims and their families, praised the work of law enforcement and vowed to bring an end to domestic terrorism with "everything in our power."

In a statement from the White House, Biden said, “Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting.

“We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives,” he continued. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo.

“We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work,” Biden added, “but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation.

“Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America,” he declared. “Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

