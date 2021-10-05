In Mercy Hospital strike, lower-paid workers are at the forefront of talks

For example, Golebiewski said, many health care providers early in the pandemic laid off some of the lower-wage service employees while the moneymaking elective procedures were temporarily suspended, pinching hospital finances.

When that occurred, it's possible some of those health care workers found jobs in other industries that paid a higher hourly wage, especially during a pandemic that led to hazard pay in grocery stores and other settings.

"When they went to those industries, it's not clear to me that they went back to health care when the economy reopened," Golebiewski said.

In fact, she said, there were 5,800 fewer jobs in the Buffalo metro area's health and social assistance industry this July as compared to July 2019. In contrast, the region's accommodation and food industry – one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic – is just 1,800 jobs behind its July 2019 level.

Boosting pay would certainly help retain staff, something environmental services worker Kimberly Hayward would welcome. With the short staffing before the strike, the 51-year-old West Seneca resident said there was more to clean than could be done in an eight-hour shift.