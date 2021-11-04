In light of study, Poloncarz says renovating existing stadium isn't best option

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, once a strong supporter of renovating Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, said Wednesday that a new stadium is the best financial option given the cost projections in a newly released state study.

"It probably does not make sense to do renovations when you are talking about a new stadium that could last more than double the life of a renovation," Poloncarz said. "The cost – while expensive in both regards – is not that much more, astronomically more, than a renovation."

He called the state study an important document as negotiations with the Buffalo Bills move forward. He also said there is still no decision on the location best suited for a stadium.

"The report is a roadmap. It's a guide," he said. "It gives us really definitive information regarding costs, including, potentially, the escalating costs in future years."

A private consulting firm retained by the state recommended to Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration that the Buffalo Bills should build a new stadium rather than renovate the existing Highmark Stadium. California-based AECOM projects a new stadium would cost $1.35 billion on adjoining county-owned property in Orchard Park next to Highmark Stadium, versus $862 million to renovate the existing stadium.