In light of study, Poloncarz says renovating existing stadium isn't best option

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, once a strong supporter of renovating Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, said Wednesday that a new stadium is the best financial option given the cost projections in a newly released state study.
"It probably does not make sense to do renovations when you are talking about a new stadium that could last more than double the life of a renovation," Poloncarz said. "The cost – while expensive in both regards – is not that much more, astronomically more, than a renovation."
He called the state study an important document as negotiations with the Buffalo Bills move forward. He also said there is still no decision on the location best suited for a stadium.
"The report is a roadmap. It's a guide," he said. "It gives us really definitive information regarding costs, including, potentially, the escalating costs in future years."
California-based AECOM projects it will cost $1.354 billion to construct a new stadium on adjoining county-owned property in Orchard Park next to the team’s existing stadium, versus $862 million to renovate Highmark Stadium.
The study does not specifically recommend one way or another on whether the new stadium should be in Orchard Park or, as some prefer, in downtown Buffalo. But AECOM said building an NFL stadium downtown would cost hundreds of millions more because of additional infrastructure and land acquisition costs. All told, the AECOM report said a downtown stadium project could end up costing $2.1 billion or more, a figure in line with what the Bills predicted.
The study also indicates that building downtown, while more expensive, would generate more economic benefits because of rising property values.
Poloncarz said he knows many people are "shocked" at the study's finding that the Bills currently generate just $27 million in revenue for the state and county, with the state benefiting from personal income taxes and the county benefiting primarily from sales tax on Bills tickets.
Poloncarz did not say what location he prefers for a new stadium, but he reiterated that representatives from the City of Buffalo who want a seat at the negotiating table will get one only if they have financial skin in the game.
"It's tough to say you deserve a seat at the table if you're not willing to contribute and help build the stadium," he said.