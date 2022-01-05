In first State of the State, Hochul proposes sweeping fiscal and policy changes, vows to 'make a difference'

Upfront, she acknowledged the many problems facing the state, not the least of which was the more than 300,000 New Yorkers who last year fled to other locations – more than any state in the nation. One way to help, she said, especially with inflation rising and the pandemic’s economic effects still underway, will be a $1 billion property tax rebate program for more than 2 million low- and middle-class New Yorkers. Details were not provided.

“We have the will to act, and we have the means to mend those cracks and create a better, stronger and fairer version of our state," she said.

The proposals are contained in the formal Message to the Legislature, the written document that governors of New York provide each year per an edict by the state constitution. Copies of the “book," as it has become known, were distributed in advance to reporters who cover the government.

Hochul’s State of the State speech started shortly after 1 p.m. in an Assembly chamber with strict limitations on capacity because of the pandemic. Many lawmakers were in Albany, watching the speech remotely from their offices or apartments or hotel rooms.