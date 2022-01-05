In first State of the State, Hochul proposes sweeping fiscal and policy changes, vows to 'make a difference'

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul has set an ambitious agenda for her administration and lawmakers in the coming six months, with State of the State proposals Wednesday that call for everything from tax breaks for small businesses, free tuition for certain high-demand health care jobs, major housing and transportation capital plans and a vow to see New York restored from the impact of the Covid pandemic.
“To come back stronger, we need to raise our ambitions and look to the future. The pandemic did not create all the problems we are facing today, but simply exposed and magnified the cracks in our society that had been too easy to ignore before,’’ Hochul said in a written presentation delivered to lawmakers today in Albany.
The Democratic governor promised major new investments in public schools – without specifics – as well as the state university system and said she will propose a $10 billion program to help deal with a staffing crisis in the state’s health care system exacerbated by Covid.
Hochul sought to deliver a hopeful message on Covid, even as cases, deaths and hospitalizations are sharply rising again, and vowed a new cooperative spirit with state lawmakers after years of ugly battles that saw many previous governors try to diminish the role of legislators in the business of state government.
Upfront, she acknowledged the many problems facing the state, not the least of which was the more than 300,000 New Yorkers who last year fled to other locations – more than any state in the nation. One way to help, she said, especially with inflation rising and the pandemic’s economic effects still underway, will be a $1 billion property tax rebate program for more than 2 million low- and middle-class New Yorkers. Details were not provided.
“We have the will to act, and we have the means to mend those cracks and create a better, stronger and fairer version of our state," she said.
The proposals are contained in the formal Message to the Legislature, the written document that governors of New York provide each year per an edict by the state constitution. Copies of the “book," as it has become known, were distributed in advance to reporters who cover the government.
Hochul’s State of the State speech started shortly after 1 p.m. in an Assembly chamber with strict limitations on capacity because of the pandemic. Many lawmakers were in Albany, watching the speech remotely from their offices or apartments or hotel rooms.
The closely watched speech, as with all State of the State addresses by previous governors, outlines Hochul’s fiscal and policy priorities for the 2022 session.
For Hochul, who is running for a full, four-year term later this year, it was her first State of the State after being thrust into the governor’s office following the resignation of scandal-besieged Andrew Cuomo in August.
Hochul’s proposals, spread across 236 pages, include:
• $500 million for cost-of-living wage adjustments for human services workers at state-funded private agencies.
• Accelerating an income tax rebate program for middle-class families to drive more tax savings in the coming year.
• A $100 million tax break for 195,000 small businesses, an array of financial help for farmers and the resumption of to-go alcohol sales by restaurants and bars.
• Tripling resources for law enforcement illegal gun tracing efforts.
• Expanding the Tuition Assistance Program to benefit 75,000 part-time public college students and, for the first time since 1995, restoring TAP for prison inmates who take college courses behind bars.
The governor’s sweeping set of programs includes codifying in state law a rule that private insurance carriers cover the costs of abortions; $2 billion in state funds for improving health care infrastructure; and expanding prenatal and postnatal programs, such as a new nutrition program for pregnant mothers.
With problems in the system shown most clearly during Covid, Hochul vowed a major new investment in mental health treatment programs, addiction services and suicide prevention efforts.
She said her administration will create the “most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation," a challenging pledge for any New York governor.
Hochul said the state would also press ahead with new climate change initiatives, including accelerating adoption of clean energy technologies for buildings, truck fleets, state agencies and state agencies that, she said, would make New York “the renewable energy capital of the nation.”
Hochul floated dozens of local projects around the state, such as reconnect east-west neighborhoods in Buffalo disrupted by the decades’ old Kensington Expressway, as well as a $120 million new academic building for the engineering school at the University at Buffalo and money for “high impact” projects in Niagara Falls to improve access to the waterfront. And she talked of designating UB and SUNY Stony Brook as SUNY’s “flagship” institutions as a way to drive more research dollars and other benefits to the two campuses.
In a bow to Albany’s long-standing ethics problems, Hochul said she will propose a new, independently led state ethics agency to police state government and lobbying.
To lure them back into the workforce, retired teachers would see certain state tax income limits eliminated up to a certain level.
Her housing plan would total $25 billion over five years, and she will be putting a $4 billion environmental bond act on the November ballot this year.
The governor began her written message to lawmakers noting the history she made last August.
"As governor of New York, I am well aware of the significance of this moment: the first time a woman has presented the State of the State. But I am not here simply to make history. I am here to make a difference," she said.