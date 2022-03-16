In first meeting as interim superintendent, Williams addresses the pandemic and school violence

If interim Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams had any notion that she would ease into the job, that should have been put to rest when she saw the items to be discussed Wednesday during her first School Board meeting in her new job.

On the agenda: the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to make schools safer.

By the time the meeting was over, plans were announced to deal with both.

Her administration presented a plan that calls for the hiring of 40 additional security staff, creating emergency plans specific to each school building and employing weapons detectors and security camera upgrades.

The move comes after the district came under fire for what some see as inadequate safety measures at some district schools following the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and the shooting of a security guard outside McKinley High School on Feb. 9, along with poor communication with parents and families.

The incident was a factor in the board's decision to approve a termination agreement with former Superintendent Kriner Cash and to name Williams to replace him on an interim basis.

"It is time for our district to move to a new level," Williams said.