In effort to improve water quality, state to revamp wetlands at Woodlawn Beach

By this time next year, Woodlawn Beach State Park will have new trees, shrubs and plants as part of a project to improve water quality in Lake Erie.

Invasive plants such as Japanese knotweed, swallow wort and yellow iris will be removed, and about 126 trees, 4,184 shrubs and 9,840 herbaceous native plants will be planted in their place.

The $1.6 million project will restore and increase wetlands at the park, which New York State has owned since 1996.

“This project is an important first step toward improving the water quality in Lake Erie near Woodlawn Beach," State Parks Regional Director Mark V. Mistretta said in a statement. "Monitoring the results of this project will provide important information about how we can further improve the health of the lake in this area.”

Water quality at Woodlawn Beach has been an issue since the park opened. Millions of dollars have been spent upgrading sewers to reduce wet weather overflows into creeks near Woodlawn Beach.

Some residents living in the community of Woodlawn blame the state for dumping beach debris near Rush Creek, changing the trajectory of the waterway. Blasdell and Rush creeks, once several hundred feet apart, have merged to form a single mouth emptying into the lake.

Expansion of the wetland will result in clean water being discharged from Blasdell Creek while enhancing the habitat for fish and wildlife, according to the state.

A 5-foot-by-8-foot concrete box culvert will be installed to connect Blasdell Creek to the wetland.

The main goal of the project is to enhance wetland characteristics such as increasing the area and diversity of wetland types, increasing native vegetation, reducing non-native invasive species and increasing the connectivity between the wetland and Blasdell Creek, according to an environmental notice filed with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The project is funded by the federal Environmental Protection Agency though the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

It will add 1.36 acres to the current wetland, bringing the total wetland to 4.62 acres.

"The larger wetland will allow for increased physical and biological processes that will reduce pollution before it re-enters Blasdell Creek," according to New York State.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting comments on the proposed work through Thursday.

Work will begin this fall, and is to be completed by the summer of 2023. There may be limited closures around construction areas, but trails will remain open.