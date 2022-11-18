In East Aurora, plows and snowblowers struggle with 22 inches of wet snow

The alarm clock in Rob Ruffner's bedroom in East Aurora blared at 4 a.m. He threw on a pair of jeans, his red-and-black Buffalo Sabres sweatshirt and headed outside.

The foot of snow on the ground that greeted him meant one thing: It was officially plow season in Western New York.

"I'm sure everyone is asking, 'Where's he going?' " Ruffner said of his neighbors.

Ruffner and his black Chevy pickup truck tried their best, but only got so far. The season's first lake-effect snow was wet and heavy – which meant poor traction.

“The hard part is not just the snow, it’s the fact that the first 2 to 3 inches are just pure water," Ruffner said. "It’s really hard to plow because it’s super heavy, and if you don’t hit it the first time and you try to back up, you’re on pure ice."

Ruffner got stuck three times before heading home.

Roughly 22 inches of snow fell on East Aurora since Thursday night.

Across the street from Ruffner's house, Cliff DeFlyer was fighting his own battle, armed with a red snowblower.

“Welcome to East Aurora," DeFlyer said. "The snow belt.”

DeFlyer started at 8:30 a.m. and encountered the same conditions as Ruffner.

“It took about an hour and a half to do my 40-foot driveway because it was wet and slushy underneath," DeFlyer said. "It kept clogging everything up.”

By 11 a.m., he had the driveway cleared and was ready for round two.

“We’re used to getting the lake effect," DeFlyer said. "Once you get above 2 feet, that’s a little out of character, at least in one day.”

DeFlyer had his machine gassed up and ready to go the night before. He was hoping the weather service and the meteorologists on TV were overestimating the storm's strength.

"I was hoping they were going to be wrong like they were last year, but that didn’t pan out," he said.