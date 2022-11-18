 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

In East Aurora, plows and snowblowers struggle with 22 inches of wet snow

  • Updated
  • 0
East Aurora snow street scene on 11-18-22

A snow-covered road in East Aurora, N.Y., on Nov. 18, 2022. About 22 inches of snow had fallen on the village by noon.  

 Charlie Specht
Support this work for $1 a month

The alarm clock in Rob Ruffner's bedroom in East Aurora blared at 4 a.m. He threw on a pair of jeans, his red-and-black Buffalo Sabres sweatshirt and headed outside.

The foot of snow on the ground that greeted him meant one thing: It was officially plow season in Western New York. 

"I'm sure everyone is asking, 'Where's he going?' " Ruffner said of his neighbors. 

Ruffner and his black Chevy pickup truck tried their best, but only got so far. The season's first lake-effect snow was wet and heavy  which meant poor traction.

“The hard part is not just the snow, it’s the fact that the first 2 to 3 inches are just pure water," Ruffner said. "It’s really hard to plow because it’s super heavy, and if you don’t hit it the first time and you try to back up, you’re on pure ice."

People are also reading…

Ruffner got stuck three times before heading home.

Rob Ruffner of East Aurora said he got stuck three times before 11 a.m. Friday while plowing out people's driveways.

Roughly 22 inches of snow fell on East Aurora since Thursday night.  

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Across the street from Ruffner's house, Cliff DeFlyer was fighting his own battle, armed with a red snowblower.

“Welcome to East Aurora," DeFlyer said. "The snow belt.”

East Aurora resident Cliff DeFlyer describes clearing 22 inches of snow from his driveway on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. 

DeFlyer started at 8:30 a.m. and encountered the same conditions as Ruffner.

“It took about an hour and a half to do my 40-foot driveway because it was wet and slushy underneath," DeFlyer said. "It kept clogging everything up.”

By 11 a.m., he had the driveway cleared and was ready for round two. 

“We’re used to getting the lake effect," DeFlyer said. "Once you get above 2 feet, that’s a little out of character, at least in one day.”

East Aurora snow on 11-18-22

A snowblower struggles to clear snow from a driveway in East Aurora, where about 22 inches of snow fell as of noon Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. 

DeFlyer had his machine gassed up and ready to go the night before. He was hoping the weather service and the meteorologists on TV were overestimating the storm's strength.

"I was hoping they were going to be wrong like they were last year, but that didn’t pan out," he said. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire rips through Gaza residential building, killing 21 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News