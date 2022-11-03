In drug killings that a toddler survived, the verdict for triple murder: Guilty

Jurors today convicted Deandre Wilson of killing three Florida residents as part of a drug robbery in 2019, a crime that turned more shocking in the community when authorities revealed a 3-year-old boy had been left alone in a minivan for eight hours with the bodies of his dead parents.

Wilson, 51, of Buffalo, was charged with fatally striking Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred with a handgun on Sept. 15, 2019, inside a home on 4 Roebling Ave. in the Schiller Park neighborhood, and then stepping outside and shooting Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, who were sitting in the minivan with their son, Noelvin.

Two co-defendants, Jariel Cobb and his brother, James Reed – who said they had been in the house with Wilson waiting to buy cocaine from the Florida suppliers – testified against him during the federal trial that started in September. Both said they had no inkling that Wilson planned to kill the three.

The prosecution also relied on cellphone tracking, text messages and surveillance videos to build its case, showing Wilson's movements in the hours after the killings. Prosecutors said that information showed he had the dead parents' cellphones even as he went to Darien Lake for a Meek Mill concert between the killings and when their bodies were burnt at a remote industrial site in Black Rock.

Jurors found Wilson guilty of 15 of 17 counts. The counts in which he was found not guilty involved maintaining a drug premises and a conspiracy count.

The prosecution – Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph M. Tripi, Maeve Huggins and Michael Adler – said jurors had enough evidence to convict Wilson, even without Cobb and Reed testifying. But their testimony added disturbing details to what happened on the Sunday evening of Sept. 15, 2019, and the morning hours afterward.

Cobb testified that after the shooting, he heard the little boy say, "Mommy is bleeding," and "Mommy needs to go to the hospital."

And Reed and Cobb added horrifying details about happened to Roman-Audiffred's body. Cobb acknowledged using an ax to dismember Roman-Audiffred's body before putting the remains in several garbage bags and, with Reed’s assistance, loading the bags into Cobb’s trunk and taking the remains to 225 Box Ave., where they threw them onto a burn pit in the backyard. Reed said he spent the rest of the night tending the fire to make sure the body parts burned.

After shooting Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud in the head, Wilson drove their rented minivan to a secluded spot behind a building on Scajaquada Street, and then after cleaning himself up, went to Darien Lake for the concert, according to trial testimony.

After the concert, Wilson and Cobb retrieved the minivan. Wilson drove the minivan into the rear yard area of 111 Tonawanda St., with Cobb following behind in his car, according to prosecutors. In the rear yard, Wilson and Cobb removed the child from the minivan and doused the minivan and the bodies of Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud with gasoline, according to trial testimony and court papers. Then they lit the vehicle and bodies on fire.

"The evidence that came on that witness stand and in exhibits tell you what happened," Tripi told jurors in his closing argument Tuesday.

Cobb, 49, and Reed, 40, have pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution and setting a fire to destroy evidence, among other counts. Even with his cooperation with the prosecution, Reed will be sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison, and Cobb faces even longer prison time, Tripi said.

Wilson did not testify in his defense at the trial.

His defense attorneys, Kevin Spitler and Daniel J. Henry Jr., called Wilson a fall guy for Cobb and Reed, urging jurors to distrust their accounts of what happened.

The two created a "false narrative" from the "heart-wrenching set of events," Spitler said.

"They turn to Deandre and blame him," Spitler said.