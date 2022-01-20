Sean Kirst: In Cuba, celebrated artists team up to honor All-Snow Bills quarterback

A year ago, for the sculpture that exploded on social media, Jones handled his own painting. But he is a lifetime Bills fan – he remembers being in front of the television with his father and grandfather when Buffalo lost Super Bowl XXV by a point to the New York Giants – and it seemed a touch of destiny when Alejandro, raised in the Old First Ward, settled nearby.

Their elemental connection, they agree, is loyalty to the team. Alejandro said even his wife, Jessie, who grew up near Kansas City and has "a piece of her heart always with the Chiefs,” is rooting for the Bills this time around.

At his new home, far from the city, Alejandro stays busy. He inherited his all-in Bills passion from his dad, who was born in Puerto Rico. Last summer, Alejandro was lead artist for Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, a collective of Latino artists who created a beautifully prominent mural of baseball great Roberto Clemente on the wall of the Burgos hair salon on Niagara Street.

Alejandro is also enjoying a burst of jobs from businesses across the Southern Tier, as well as commissions from several Seneca Nation dispensaries that can now sell legal marijuana and want his colorful murals for their walls.