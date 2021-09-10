Bishop suspends four priests accused of abuse; allegations were in secret court papers

Bishop Michael W. Fisher on Friday suspended four retired priests from ministry, following abuse allegations lodged against them in confidential documents filed in federal bankruptcy court.
Support Local Journalism
When confronted with the allegations, the priests denied committing any acts of abuse, diocese officials said in a news release.
The accused priests are the Rev. Robert Beiter, 82; the Rev. Thomas Wopperer, 83; the Rev. Raymond Donohue, 63; and Monsignor Ronald Sciera, 86.
Diocese officials said they have notified the area district attorneys’ offices and a review board that is responsible for appointing an investigator to examine the claims.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jay Tokasz
Reporter
My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.