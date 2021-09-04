In Clarence, many voices on mask mandate: Parents. Doctors. A man charged in Capitol riot.

An ER physician who opposes mask mandates. A nurse and mother in favor of them. A man from out of town who's been charged as part of the Capitol insurrection.

These were just three of the faces in the crowd at a meeting of the Clarence Board of Education last week, all there to debate what has become one of the hottest of hot-button topics during the pandemic: mask mandates in schools.

It is a debate taking place in every school district in New York, and across the country. Though in New York, at least, there's an irony: the school leaders on the receiving end of pointed criticism from both sides are powerless to do anything, even if they wanted to. The mask mandate was put in place by the New York State Department of Health, at the behest of newly installed Gov. Kathy Hochul.