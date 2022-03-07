In bid to vacate murder conviction from 1994, James Pugh points to his burglaries and lies

Pugh, 59, was a fugitive on the day Meindl was killed – on the run after his arrest over an Elma burglary – and doing what he often did as a then-30-year-old: stealing from people.

He admitted on Monday that he had committed "hundreds of burglaries" up until he was sent to prison for murder. He burglarized homes, businesses and bars.

Judge grants hearing on bid to vacate convictions in 1993 slaying of City of Tonawanda mother An attorney for Brian Scott Lorenzo said new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and James Pugh from the crime scene.

He's hoping his burglary history actually helps him now. There's no evidence he ever hurt anyone during a burglary, and he fled from the Elma house when the homeowner surprised him by showing up.

He said he targeted bigger houses, or, as he put it, a home "had to be something that looks like it's worth something." And a targeted home had to be far from neighboring homes, the kind usually found in suburbs. The Meindl home did not fit the description of a home Pugh would select to burglarize, especially given the presence of workers that February day at a construction job near the home.

But noting his South Buffalo burglaries, Colleen Curtin Gable, a senior prosecutor in the Erie County District Attorney's Office, asked Pugh, "In South Buffalo, the houses are pretty close together, right?"