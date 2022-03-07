In bid to vacate murder conviction from 1993, James Pugh points to his burglaries and lies

The way James Pugh tells it, he had a crime-filled day on Feb. 17, 1993.
A home burglary in South Buffalo. Selling stolen goods in the afternoon. Telling accomplices where to find a drug dealer to rob and then waiting nearby in a car for them to return that evening with cash and drugs.
Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent
Lawyers allege that the real murderer of Deborah Meindl may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015.
But he testified Monday that he did not murder Deborah Meindl on that February afternoon.
"I did 26 and a half years for a crime I didn't commit," Pugh said under questioning from his lawyer, Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma.
And he said he does not know who murdered her.
Nancy Rolando was delivering mail on a cold February day 28 years ago on Franklin Street in the City of Tonawanda when she saw someone who wasn't Deborah Meindl standing in the doorway of her home.
Meindl was discovered by her 10-year-old daughter in her home, handcuffed and stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie.
Adjourned since January, a State Supreme Court hearing resumed Monday to consider new evidence that could exonerate Pugh and Brian S. Lorenzo, who were convicted in 1994 of murdering the mother of two in the City of Tonawanda the year before. Both men are seeking to have their convictions vacated.
Much of Pugh's testimony Monday dealt with his criminal history and what he initially told police after he said Lorenzo falsely implicated him in the murder.
Pugh, 59, was a fugitive on the day Meindl was killed – on the run after his arrest over an Elma burglary – and doing what he often did as a then-30-year-old: stealing from people.
He admitted on Monday that he had committed "hundreds of burglaries" up until he was sent to prison for murder. He burglarized homes, businesses and bars.
An attorney for Brian Scott Lorenzo said new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and James Pugh from the crime scene.
He's hoping his burglary history actually helps him now. There's no evidence he ever hurt anyone during a burglary, and he fled from the Elma house when the homeowner surprised him by showing up.
He said he targeted bigger houses, or, as he put it, a home "had to be something that looks like it's worth something." And a targeted home had to be far from neighboring homes, the kind usually found in suburbs. The Meindl home did not fit the description of a home Pugh would select to burglarize, especially given the presence of workers that February day at a construction job near the home.
Support Local Journalism
But noting his South Buffalo burglaries, Colleen Curtin Gable, a senior prosecutor in the Erie County District Attorney's Office, asked Pugh, "In South Buffalo, the houses are pretty close together, right?"
Pugh's testimony also included what he initially told detectives after his arrest for the murder, although it wasn't used in his trial.
"Most of it I just made up," he testified.
"They were not involved in the murder," David Heraty said of Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh, both convicted of murdering City of Tonawanda resident Deborah Meindl.
Lorenzo, in a confession he offered in a bid to return to Buffalo after his arrest in Iowa, implicated Pugh in the crime.
When detectives read to Pugh a purported statement they said Lorenzo had made, Pugh said he felt "accused of something I had absolutely nothing to do with."
So he testified Monday that he signed a police statement at the time that was not true, to help authorities make their case against Lorenzo.
While plotting his prison escape six years ago, Richard W. Matt said he killed a woman in the City of Tonawanda in 1993, Sweat testified Tuesday.
Lawyers for the men have alleged that the real murderer may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015 with another prisoner and was gunned down in a shootout with police, and that it may have been done at the direction of a now long-retired City of Tonawanda detective, David Bentley, who was the lead investigator in the murder case.
Bentley has described the claims against him as “ridiculous and ludicrous.” He said David Sweat, who escaped with Matt from the state’s Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015, is telling lies in an attempt to curry favor with law enforcement to somehow benefit himself. Bentley has told The Buffalo News he offered to voluntarily submit to a lie detector test before representatives of the District Attorney's Office to prove he had no involvement in Meindl's killing.
For the long-retired David Bentley, this latest turn of events defies logic and contradicts who he was as a cop.
It was Bentley who was interviewing Pugh in 1993 that led to the false statement to police, Pugh said.
"I had a good sense of what he wanted to hear," Pugh said. "I just made up statements."
But Pugh said that just before he was sentenced for the murder, he refused to go along with prosecutors who he said sought his testimony to implicate Meindl's husband in the murder. He was offered a lighter sentence if he did so.
"I couldn't do it," Pugh said. "I didn't want to do what people did to me."
Attorneys for Lorenzo and Pugh have pressed for the hearing to overturn the convictions because they say new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and Pugh from the crime scene. Lorenzo remains incarcerated in state prison, while Pugh is out on parole.