The Audubon name is a prominent one across the Buffalo Niagara region, especially in Amherst.

The name is on a golf course, one of the town's main roads, one of its biggest neighborhoods and even a park.

But now, some are questioning whether the Audubon name should be so widely honored.

A national movement to confront John James Audubon’s slave owner history has several Western New York institutions taking a closer look at the most famous name in birdwatching – and the many locations that bear it.

At the request of staff and faculty, the University at Buffalo has agreed to consider renaming the 1.7-mile stretch of John James Audubon Parkway that encircles its North Campus.

Like many Audubon Society chapters around the country, Buffalo Audubon also is starting the process of analyzing whether it will change its name because of Audubon's history, said Executive Director Ed Sirianno.

Even the Town of Amherst, which has Audubon’s name written all over it, will devote the next meeting of its Amherst Community Diversity Commission to the topic.

But disavowing racism may be easier than changing a name, said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

“We are open to the idea, but there’s a lot to it,” Kulpa said. “We have a lot of Audubons.”

Besides the town’s 1.3 miles of John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst has Audubon Drive and Audubon Terrace, Audubon Town Park, the residential Audubon Community of some 3,000 homes, the Audubon Library and the Audubon Golf Course, to name a few.

“Any time you name something after a person, you’ve got to consider the ramifications,” Kulpa said. “And undoing it can be tough, not only for the people who live and do business at these locations, but also for what people come to identify with that name.”

A revisionist movement

The movement to recast the reputation of the renowned ornithologist and bird artist is part of a national trend of confronting racist history in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2020, the Sierra Club disavowed its most famous founder, naturalist John Muir, as a white supremacist.

Around the same time, the national Audubon Society devoted a page of its website to John James Audubon’s complicated history.

“His contributions to ornithology, art, and culture are enormous, but he was a complex and troubling character who did despicable things even by the standards of his day,” it states.

In another article on the website titled "The Myth of John James Audubon," historian Gregory Nobles notes that Audubon and his wife had nine enslaved people working at their home in Kentucky.

"In early 1819, Audubon took two enslaved men with him down the Mississippi to New Orleans on a skiff, and when he got there, he put the boat and the men up for sale," Nobles wrote. "The Audubons then acquired several more enslaved people during the 1820s, but again sold them in 1830, when they moved to England, where Audubon was overseeing the production of what he called his 'Great Work,' The Birds of America."

Audubon also called Britain's emancipation of enslaved people in the West Indies "imprudent" and never considered Black or Native people to be equal to whites.

In recent months, several Audubon-affiliated chapters have voted to remove Audubon from their names and the union of Audubon employees changed its name from Audubon for All to the Bird Union. After a yearlong process, the national Audubon recently announced it would keep the name, sparking criticism from some chapters and members.

UB staff take the lead

The University at Buffalo’s Professional Staff Senate took up the idea in light of UB’s diversity, equity and inclusion mission that has resulted in several name changes on campus.

In 2020, UB removed the names Millard Fillmore, James O. Putnam and Peter B. Porter from four locations on campus because of their pro-slavery views – “a decision that aligns with the university’s commitment to fight systemic racism and create a welcoming environment for all,” UB said.

In late January, the staff senate passed a resolution to rename Audubon Parkway, or at least the part of it under UB jurisdiction, because of John James Audubon's racism as well as for committing academic fraud and plagiarism, reportedly claiming some bird illustrations done by other artists.

UB’s Faculty Senate plans to endorse the resolution, and UB said its Office of Capital Planning will consult with town and state authorities to make recommendations on the renaming request.

Staff Senate Chair Tim Tryjankowski said UB staff and faculty just want to “do the right thing for the image and philosophies of UB.”

“Especially when potential students come to visit our campus, one of the top things they are looking at are social issues like LGBTQ and diversity,” Tryjankowski said. “I can see a student saying, ‘Mom and dad, this university is on Audubon Parkway? Wasn’t he a bad dude?’ ”

Added Faculty Senate Chair Fred Stoss, “It could be argued that Audubon is even worse than the other people we un-named buildings and roads for.”

Discussions are starting

The renaming idea is still in the early stage at Buffalo Audubon and the Town of Amherst, but both say they plan to carefully consider it.

Ed Sirianno said Buffalo’s Audubon chapter, which is independent from the national organization, will survey its members and the wider community to gauge whether there’s a desire to scrap the Audubon name.

“We are very concerned that the name might cause any individual not to be part of our organization because of its history,” he said.

Concern for diversity among bird-watchers has grown since the 2020 incident in Central Park, when a white woman called police to falsely report a Black bird-watcher, Christian Cooper, was threatening her. The public outcry spawned Black Birders Week, an annual week in late May-early June to support Black nature enthusiasts.

Sirianno said Audubon died some 50 years before the Audubon Society was founded by a group of Boston women opposed to the killing of rare birds to use their plumage on hats.

“They chose his name because it signified bird conservation and caring for the environment,” he said. “It’s only in the last few years that his personal beliefs and actions have been brought to light.”

“Hopefully through all that's happening, it will come to light that whatever these organizations are named, its not so much about our name but our actions,” he added. “And our actions will always be about conservation, taking care of our environment and getting people outdoors to experience the beauty of nature.”

As for the Town of Amherst, it would have a monumental task in store if it chose to remove the Audubon name from Audubon Parkway and other locales, Kulpa said.

“Thousands of people have addresses and businesses associated with that name,” he said. “Picture any resident of the Amherst Senior Apartments who has the Audubon Parkway address tied to their driver licenses, billing, Medicaid and credit cards. It’s not as simple as taking down a statue.”

Amherst and Audubon

For the record, Amherst doesn’t have a statue of Audubon – but why does it have so many places named after him?

Historian David Sherman believes it started with the Audubon Community, which was developed in the early 1970s in a woodsy wetland area north of what became UB North Campus.

At the time, the Love Canal disaster in nearby Niagara Falls had sparked an embrace of environmentalism and ecology, Sherman said. “Everyone wanted to go green,” he said.

Then-Town Supervisor the late John “Jack” Sharp also had a penchant for naming streets and places after historic figures, Sherman said.

Sherman credits Sharp with suggesting the names for the Audubon Community as well as nearby Muir Woods. The location then led to naming Audubon Parkway, then to naming places on or near it, like the library and golf club, he said.

Kulpa noted that Audubon isn’t the only name in town with a problematic history. Amherst itself got its name from Lord Jeffrey Amherst, a British general during the French and Indian War.

“Lord Amherst is credited with the first use of biological warfare because he used blankets infected with smallpox to contaminate Native villages, so he was both racist and a murderer,” Kulpa said.

But Amherst was also a place in England, and the Western New York town “does not bear the name Lord Jeffrey Amherst,” Kulpa added. “We don’t want to ignore that we share his name, but we want to focus on our modern identity as a community that has ethical standards and a moral compass that’s inclusive and open to everyone.”

Amherst Town Council Member Debbie Bucki, liaison to the Amherst Community Diversity Commission, said the commission has raised concern about John James Audubon Parkway and other Audubon place names in town and will likely form a working group to explore “the practicalities” of changing names.

“Besides our library, there’s a police station and a senior center and many businesses on Audubon Parkway, and we would want to do a thorough job of exploring the complexities,” she said.

Bucki said the commission plans to discuss the topic at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Amherst.

Kulpa said that no matter what is ultimately decided, “the most important part is acknowledging that a conversation has to be had. This is a learning moment.”