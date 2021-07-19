In Albany, the socialism experiment began before Walton won Buffalo mayoral primary

ALBANY – As people wonder what a democratic socialist might bring to Buffalo following the June Democratic mayoral primary victory by India Walton, a living, breathing example already exists in New York: the state Legislature.

Their ranks are small – just six out of 213 lawmakers in both houses – but advocates on causes from housing and taxes to criminal justice matters say these new democratic socialists are prodding an already liberal-dominated Legislature further to the left.

The apparent influence of the six lawmakers is also outsized because nearly all of them came to office having beaten popular incumbents last year, including one who served in the Assembly for 48 years.

Going into the 2022 election cycle, an increasing number of Democrats in the two houses are seeing their political shadows lengthen with worries that they, too, might face their own potential primary challenges from the left with support of the Democratic Socialists of America, or DSA. Even some hardened, if somewhat entrenched, liberals in the houses are worrying.