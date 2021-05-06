In a cancer hospital during a pandemic, a new nurse learns the value of relationships

Supervising nurses noticed the connection and often assigned Pordum as one of her patients.

The two new friends laughed over reality TV. Florek sometime brought in doughnuts, and began to braid Pordum’s hair, which grew to her shoulders because stylists were prohibited during her hospital stay.

After physical therapy – and braiding – sessions, the hospital floor became a kind of runway for patients as Pordum gained strength and started regular walks.

“People would say, ‘Miranda did a nice job on your hair today,’ ” she recalled.

It was part of the recipe of caring Florek believes comes partly from her DNA, and mostly through lessons learned from family, friends and co-workers.

She viewed caring for patients during a pandemic as a privilege.

“People are essentially being locked within four walls,” she said, “and for a person with cancer, it takes them longer to fight off the virus. It could take months. They don't get any visitors. All they get is FaceTime or phone calls. And you have to go in and completely strip them down and wash them, so they're losing a little bit of their dignity. You just try to do whatever you can just to make them feel a little bit more at peace.”