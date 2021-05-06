In a cancer hospital during a pandemic, a new nurse learns the value of relationships

Cancer and Covid-19 have made for meaningful companionships during the pandemic.
Take Miranda Florek and Jane Pordum.
Florek, 24, became a registered nurse last spring at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Pordum, 82, a leukemia survivor, contracted the new coronavirus last May and spent 63 days in the Buffalo cancer hospital.
The two bonded during that time over trash TV, beauty secrets and tattoos.
“Every one of the nurses was wonderful but I kind of became more attached to her,” Pordum said. “She just added so much humor to the days that I was there to make it a little bit more bearable.”
The relationship was among hundreds of thousands between nurses and patients during a global pandemic that packed hospitals with very sick people, stoked fears among health care workers about contracting a deadly contagion on the job and, for many months, kept visitors from seeing loved ones with acute medical needs.
“Nurses at Roswell Park have truly been a lifeline between patients and their loved ones,” said Mary Ann Long, senior vice president of nursing at the hospital. “In many cases, they become beloved family members, filling a special role and creating a bond with folks they spent many days and weeks caring for. Not only are they skilled clinicians, they are strong and compassionate advocates for patient care.”
Pordum, of West Seneca, is among patients who will tell you nurses were the glue that kept medical care together.
“When I think back, I don't even know how I survived at all,” she said. “The nurses could not have been any nicer. They all went above and beyond what they had to do.”
Mother of three and grandmother to six, Pordum was diagnosed eight years ago with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Florek, who grew up in Cheektowaga and still lives at home with her mom, was assigned to care for Pordum after she spent eight days in intensive care and was well enough to go to 6 West, an 18-bed hospital wing that typically houses patients with solid tumors but was converted to also serve those with Covid-19 symptoms or a diagnosis.
It was among the first experiences for Florek as a registered nurse, after graduating weeks earlier from D’Youville College.
But those were not her first meaningful days at Roswell Park. Those came at age 7, when she drew cards and artwork to bring into the hospital for her grandmother, Connie Barone, who died not long afterward from metastatic cancer.
“Ever since then I just wanted to help people,” Florek said.
That desire led to jobs during her teens as a camp counselor and at a People Inc. group home for those with developmental disabilities.
It took on greater professional clarity during nursing school, when she landed an internship at Buffalo General Medical Center, followed by two years as a nurse’s aide at Roswell, serving with many of those she continues to work with today.
Florek witnessed the first flashes of pandemic life while about to start her nursing job.
“I was so scared to go on the rooms every day because you really don't know what you're walking into,” she said. "But I feel like after being put in that situation, I'm so much more confident going into my rooms and being able to assess my patients and care for them properly."
In April, 11 of the county residents who died of Covid-19 were under the age of 50.
She and her colleagues quickly learned protocols to keep themselves safe at work and home. They also worked together to navigate the emotional challenges of front-line care.
“We're all each other's rocks,” she said.
Florek and others on the Roswell staff already had a better handle on Covid-19 treatment and prevention protocols by June, when Pordum arrived in her charge.
Not long after, the patient noticed a tattoo of the TV sitcom characters Beavis and Butt-Head above the nurse’s right ankle.
Support Local Journalism
“She absolutely loved it,” Florek said. “She thought it was the best conversation starter, so instantly we got talking about that. And from there, we literally talked about anything and everything under the sun.”
Supervising nurses noticed the connection and often assigned Pordum as one of her patients.
The two new friends laughed over reality TV. Florek sometime brought in doughnuts, and began to braid Pordum’s hair, which grew to her shoulders because stylists were prohibited during her hospital stay.
After physical therapy – and braiding – sessions, the hospital floor became a kind of runway for patients as Pordum gained strength and started regular walks.
“People would say, ‘Miranda did a nice job on your hair today,’ ” she recalled.
It was part of the recipe of caring Florek believes comes partly from her DNA, and mostly through lessons learned from family, friends and co-workers.
She viewed caring for patients during a pandemic as a privilege.
“People are essentially being locked within four walls,” she said, “and for a person with cancer, it takes them longer to fight off the virus. It could take months. They don't get any visitors. All they get is FaceTime or phone calls. And you have to go in and completely strip them down and wash them, so they're losing a little bit of their dignity. You just try to do whatever you can just to make them feel a little bit more at peace.”
Pordum cannot recall Florek or any of the nurses complaining about pandemic working conditions. Instead, as they tracked her progress and tended to her needs, they spoke about their families, vacations and mutual interests. One nurse was building a house. Another will get married this summer. She showed Pordum a photo of her wedding dress and invited her to the church ceremony.
“They all liked their jobs,” she said, “but it isn't an easy one.”
Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations are falling but deaths aren't. Here's why and why that could change
The high number of deaths in April dimmed an otherwise positive report from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last week.
Such dedication to service flows far beyond a single relationship and hospital, said Dr. Laurie Pordum, Jane’s daughter and an OB/GYN.
She said she sees the same care, concern and bedside manner among nurses who help her deliver babies and tend to expectant moms, and newborns, in Columbus, Ohio.
After her mother fell ill – and passed the virus to her father, Frederick, 83, who spent 10 days in Catholic Health hospitals – Dr. Pordum returned to Buffalo for a month. She called Roswell at least twice a day for progress reports on her mom. Nurses – who soon began to recognize her by voice – were happy to provide them.
“When we were finally allowed to visit, the nurses brought in the sunshine with them,” Laurie Pordum said. “You could see they were there to help you get up when you fell down, to push you forward when you slow down – and it wasn’t just for our family. They were good to everybody.”
They also get lots of help from other dedicated colleagues, including doctors, physician assistants, aides, and respiratory, physical and occupational therapists.
“And you can't forget about housekeeping,” Florek said. “Housekeeping is literally the backbone of our unit.”
Pordum contracted the virus during necessary minor surgery at a different hospital.
A nurse polished her fingernails before she rolled out of Roswell Park in a balloon-festooned wheelchair after her 63-day stay.
“The nurses were hugging me and had tears in their eyes,” Pordum said. “We were all crying.”
She left a Starbucks gift card with Florek, so her favorite nurse could buy her favorite coffee before some of her 12-hour shifts, which start at 6:30 a.m.
Florek returned the favor during the Christmas holiday, mailing a gift card so Pordum and her husband could have a date night at Cheesecake Factory when pandemic conditions allow.
“You made me realize that nursing truly is my passion,” she wrote, “and helped me be such a better nurse.”
Jane Pordum’s leukemia remains in remission, but she has developed a kidney condition that complicates her health. She visits Roswell for weekly checkups and has spent overnights at the hospital several times in recent months.
Florek stops by when she can for a visit.
Meanwhile, she and fellow nurses on 6 West have treated patients as young as in their 30s during the pandemic. Others, she said, can take steps to support those hospitalized with Covid-19 in Buffalo and far beyond.
“I'm sure that workers at every other hospital could say this, too, but just take it more seriously. I've heard a lot of people, especially my age, say that Covid isn't real, or it's just a bad flu, but seeing it firsthand, it’s just so awful. If you could social distance, wear a mask, even if you don't want the vaccine. Literally anything would help.”
