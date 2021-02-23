In a battle over the hospital lobby, ECMC says Benderson pushes profits over health

As ECMC expanded programs and built new facilities, the flow of patients and visitors to the campus has grown in recent years. From 2010 to 2019, ECMC's inpatient admissions increased from 15,007 to 19,996; emergency department visits increased from 58,090 to 69,391; and surgeries increased from 9,159 to 13,808.

But the retail space for those patients, plus the hospital's staff of 3,500, has remained stagnant, ECMC says. Davis criticized Benderson for a "lack of appropriate management and hands-off approach" that she said "is no doubt driven by the financial windfall it receives from paying well below market value for prime retail space while collecting a premium from its subtenants."

Benderson acknowledges the improvements at ECMC. But it also cites the hundreds of thousands of dollars it invested in the lobby two decades ago, when the promise of success wasn't such a sure bet and the hospital didn't look nearly as good as it does today.

Benderson has asked State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker for a judgment declaring the lease is not in default and that ECMC is not entitled to terminate the lease and remove Benderson from the premises.