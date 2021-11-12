Immunotherapy pioneer returns to Buffalo with hopes to improve cancer care

A timeline on the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center website chronicles a string of pioneers in the field of cancer immunotherapy.
They include: Swedish scientists Eva and George Klein, who in 1960 learned that immune cells could kill cancer in mice; Dr. Steven Rosenberg, whose National Cancer Institute research team showed in 1986 that immune cells destroyed advanced cancer cells in a small number of human patients during clinical trials; and Dr. Michel Sadelain, an immunologist who in 1992 had an idea to beef up a type of white blood cell, called T cells, and make them better cancer fighters.
Dr. Renier Brentjens is pictured twice along the timeline, first in 2002 as a leading member of Sadelain’s research team at Memorial Sloan Kettering that coined the term “CAR T-cell,” and later, in 2013, when his team published results of the first clinical study to show that CD19 CAR T-cell therapy can kill acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) cancer cells in children and young adults.
Fine company for a guy who grew up in the Parkside neighborhood of Buffalo and graduated from Canisius High School.
“Cellular therapy is in its infancy, but it’s already dramatically reshaping what we can achieve through cancer therapy,” said Brentjens, who returned to Buffalo in September as deputy director of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
“When they showed me around during the interview process, I started to realize that Roswell Park had built an impressive infrastructure,” he said, “and that infrastructure would allow me to do anything and everything I could do at Memorial. But a significant difference was that that the institute really has made a commitment to moving from being a leader in the field of cell therapy to being the leader in cell therapy.”
How it works
Brentjens aims to remain on the front lines of cancer treatment that one day offers the prospect for immunotherapy as an early line defense instead of an alternative when chemotherapies prove unsuccessful.
“First and foremost, we want to be able to provide the people in Western New York alternative therapies, less toxic therapies,” he said.
Supercharging the immune system can be very effective in fighting cancer but, at this point, does not always work, either. It also comes with potentially life-threatening risks. Oncologists continue to learn how to recognize those risks earlier and lessen their impact.
Cancer cells become virulent, and grow out of control, when they successfully evade the immune system by sending the message, “There’s nothing dangerous to see here.” Immune cells, including T cells, would otherwise target them for destruction.
In CAR T-cell therapies, T cells are taken from the patient's blood and changed in the lab by adding a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR.
The genetically tweaked CAR T cells, more adept at spotting fragments unique to cancer cell surfaces, are then returned to the patient in the hope they will hunt down and kill cancer cells.
Different cancers have different fragments, or antigens. This is why specific CAR T-cell therapies must be made for each cancer type.
In 2017, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the first such therapy to fight an antigen called CD19, common in leukemia or lymphoma. The therapy will not work for a cancer that does not have that antigen.
“We know as a proof of principle that CAR T-cell therapy works in blood cancers,” Brentjens said. “The next big challenge for this field is can we translate this technology to more common cancers, solid tumor cancers like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer?”
Coming home
Brentjens served as director of cellular therapeutics and associate chair for junior faculty development in the Sloan Memorial Kettering Department of Medicine.
His new post at Roswell Park allows him to direct both medical care and research as chair for the departments of Medicine and Immunology.
He replaces Dr. Adekunle Odunsi, who left the same roles at Roswell Park last December to become director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Brentjens will lead a growing Roswell Park team of 120 senior research scientists, as well as nearly 100 oncologists, advanced practice providers and administrators who support diagnosis, treatment and consultation for patients with virtually every cancer type.
The hospital’s size makes it nimble for good ideas to go from research labs to clinical trials with less red tape, he said, while its investment in CAR T-cell manufacturing in research – and commitment to do more – undergirds the process.
“A strength of this institution is a robust scientific program where there are top-tier scientists, well-funded scientists, National Institute of Health-funded scientists working on very clinically relevant issues in cancer management, cancer treatment and so on,” he said. “It's such an immensely exciting time. When I started out as a fellow, there might have been five, maybe 10 labs in the entire world working on this. Now, there are well over 100.”
Strong medical ties
“Renier is both an amazing physician and a research star, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back to Buffalo,” Roswell Park President and CEO Candace Johnson said when announcing his arrival. “His achievements in cellular therapy have helped drive major shifts in how we treat many cancers today, and make an outstanding pairing with our own innovations in immunotherapy and cell-based therapy.”
Brentjens was born in the Netherlands and raised in Buffalo by Drs. Jan and Vero Brentjens. He left Canisius High School for Davidson College in North Carolina, where he received a history degree in 1989.
His father, a kidney researcher, died of lung cancer when Renier was in medical school at the University at Buffalo. His mother, a dermatologist, moved her practice from West Seneca to North Carolina after he graduated in 1996 with a doctorate in microbiology along with his medical degree from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Next came a two-year residency in the Department of Internal Medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, then a four-year fellowship in hematology and oncology in the departments of medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering – the second-ranked cancer hospital in the U.S. – and Weill Cornell Medical College, both in New York City. He joined the Memorial staff afterward.
Brentjens and his wife, Tricia, an anesthesiologist critical care physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, have three sons. The youngest, Taylor, is finishing high school near the family home in northern New Jersey. After he graduates, Brentjens and his wife will both make Western New York home.
Happy to be here
“One of the great things about coming back to Buffalo is that people are taking old factories and turning them into residential areas,” said Brentjens, who lives in an apartment at the converted Pierce-Arrow Factory Complex along Elmwood Avenue. “I loved Buffalo back in the ’70s and it's so wonderful to see how much Buffalo has moved forward. The housing is great. The commute is fantastic.”
Three of his staffers have followed him from Sloan Memorial Kettering to Roswell Park: Analisa Wills, his administrative assistant; registered nurse Claudia Diamonte, his director of patient care services; and Terence Purdon, a scientist from his former lab. He hopes more will follow.
Buffalo has a very refreshing Midwestern feel to it, Brentjens said. People mean it when they ask, “How are you doing?”
“They're actually waiting for an answer,” he said, “and there may actually be a follow-up question. This is something you have to get used to after spending a lot of time working in New York.”
He bought season tickets for the Bills and Sabres after he accepted the job.
“The Sabres have a way to go,” he said, “but I’ve always said that I can turn anyone into a Bills fan just by taking them to one of the games. Once you walk into that stadium, there's a certain quality that you’re all part of the same family.”
Brentjens also has happily reintroduced himself to Buffalo pizza, subs and chicken wings, which he could only enjoy during occasional visits during the last quarter-century.
“I don't understand it but for some reason, nobody else knows how to make chicken wings properly besides people in Buffalo,” he said.
New opportunities
Sloan Memorial Kettering had philanthropic funds that could pay for clinical trials, the labs that could make CAR T-cells, and the number of patients who could benefit from treatments when standard care was not enough, Brentjens said. He and others there worked on related therapies with other researchers, including those at the National Cancer Institute in Washington, D.C., University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.
Brentjens looks forward to sharing that experience with his new colleagues as he learns more about research and treatments used by Roswell Park staff with similar connections and skill sets.
“I will obviously have a focus on immunology, where we already have a very strong group of investigators,” Brentjens said, “and help usher in the next generation of therapies that we give patients for cancer, ones that are developed either in collaboration with, or even solely in, our laboratories.”
That includes armored CARS: T cells that are not just genetically engineered to recognize a target on cancer cells, but also stimulate a patient's immune system to operate longer within a cancer tumor.
“These are the next generation of CAR T cells we think will ultimately, in five to 10 years, become the standard of care and be FDA approved,” Brentjens said.
“These cells, when we look at mouse models, work 10 times better than the ones that are currently commercially available,” he said. “The question is, will they be well tolerated, and will they work better in our patients? Getting it to work in liquid tumors is very important. It's a proof of principle. Getting it to work in solid tumors, which I have every confidence that we can, that will be what will change the paradigm.”
