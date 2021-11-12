Immunotherapy pioneer returns to Buffalo with hopes to improve cancer care

Happy to be here

“One of the great things about coming back to Buffalo is that people are taking old factories and turning them into residential areas,” said Brentjens, who lives in an apartment at the converted Pierce-Arrow Factory Complex along Elmwood Avenue. “I loved Buffalo back in the ’70s and it's so wonderful to see how much Buffalo has moved forward. The housing is great. The commute is fantastic.”

Three of his staffers have followed him from Sloan Memorial Kettering to Roswell Park: Analisa Wills, his administrative assistant; registered nurse Claudia Diamonte, his director of patient care services; and Terence Purdon, a scientist from his former lab. He hopes more will follow.

Buffalo has a very refreshing Midwestern feel to it, Brentjens said. People mean it when they ask, “How are you doing?”

“They're actually waiting for an answer,” he said, “and there may actually be a follow-up question. This is something you have to get used to after spending a lot of time working in New York.”

He bought season tickets for the Bills and Sabres after he accepted the job.