WASHINGTON – A record number of migrant families crossed into the United States in August, the Washington Post reported last week, and hundreds of undocumented immigrants landed in Buffalo earlier this year.

The asylum system is broken. But can it be fixed? With hundreds of thousands of new asylum claims being filed every year, immigration judges in Buffalo and elsewhere just can't keep up. So what can be done about it all?

Buffalo News Washington correspondent Jerry Zremski recently conducted interviews with the two House members who represent Erie County, Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins and Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy, about the immigration issue. The lawmakers were asked similar questions, and their responses below were edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: I’m hearing from people all across the political spectrum that there’s some agreement that the asylum system is broken. Some would contend that it’s because of a lack of resources. Others would contend that it’s because many of the arrivals are not traditional asylum-seekers – that they’re economic refugees and that they’re not fleeing persecution. So what would you do to fix the asylum system?

Langworthy: I think the biggest thing we could do to help this out is clearing the judicial backlog, so bringing in judges – perhaps some judges at or near retirement age, maybe some state-level judges that can be brought up to speed and could help clear this out. I think it’s critically necessary that we not have people hanging around on U.S. taxpayer dollars for five years. And they shouldn’t have been here in the first place. I mean, how does that respect the immigrant that did it the right way?

Higgins: What you need is to expedite the process of adjudication. And clearly, the resources for that do not exist. Congress, if they wanted to do something about this issue, they could start there and provide an expedited adjudication of these asylum claims. ... In Western New York, we have a labor shortage. So to expedite the ability for these migrants, these asylum-seekers, to be able to work while they’re waiting for their cases to be adjudicated would not be a bad strategy.

Q: Would H.R. 2, the immigration bill that the Republican House passed earlier this year, really fix the immigration system? And if it would, how?

Langworthy: We would finish the wall, we would give more tools to Customs and Border Patrol agents and strengthen their ability to do their job. We would seal the border and we would fix asylum (by forcing applicants to apply for asylum from outside the U.S.). And I think that’s really important because I think what you have right now is it’s very fashionable for people to use his term “asylum-seeker.” ...

But what is the percentage of those that have come into this country and filled out asylum paperwork that will actually be granted asylum? (U.S. Customs officials) told me it’s somewhere probably between 8% and 10%. Now we have this very broken system where these court staff are so clogged up that they won’t get a date for a fair hearing until 2026, 2027, I’ve heard 2028. We’re left holding the bag in the interim. That’s just wrong.

Higgins: Well, first of all, you know you can’t build a wall across a 2,000-mile border. That is not a solution. That is a gimmick. That’s a stunt. And we were told very early on that the previous president, who demonized immigrants and then suggested a stunt to address the problem, promised the American people that Mexico was going to pay for the wall. Obviously, none of that happened. He was president of the United States, and he had a Republican Congress and couldn’t achieve that objective. So, you know, it’s a lot more complicated than that. And by and large, these are people that are asylum-seekers because they’re fleeing persecution, and they are not, by and large, violent. They are fleeing violence in very violent countries like Venezuela and others.

Q: New York City has a “right to shelter” law, which is one of the reasons why New York City has become a destination for these migrants. Now, New York City is overburdened, so other public officials, such as Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz, have made it clear that they welcome migrants into other parts of New York State. Do you think that’s the right thing to do or the wrong thing to do, and why?

Langworthy: I took great offense with what (Poloncarz) said when the other counties in Western New York – many of which I represent – declared states of emergency to protect their communities from this relocation. He called them morally repugnant, and that was just absolutely dead wrong of him to be that judgmental. ... They’re trying to protect their community because they know that their communities don’t have the infrastructure to handle this.

Higgins: It’s the right thing to do with conditions. ... You’ve got to depend on those organizations that are on the front lines of absorbing these asylum-seekers. What is their capacity? We don’t want to overburden them during this process, because they will not be able to do their jobs effectively. And when that breaks down, that’s when you get people that will panic and characterize this as a crisis. It shouldn’t be a crisis to be avoided. It’s a challenge to be managed.

Hochul calls for federal help so New York can house asylum-seekers, get them jobs Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday called on the federal government to provide New York State relief in the midst of the migrant crisis by speeding work authorizations for asylum-seekers arriving in regions that include Buffalo.

Q: Amid all this concern about asylum-seekers, there’s a farm labor shortage. Some tech sectors need employees. Should there be comprehensive immigration reform to address these issues?

Langworthy: We absolutely have to work on farm labor. ... But the problem with this migrant crisis and this porous border and the chaos that’s going on right now is it’s a total distraction. We can’t get the attention of Congress focused on what the business at hand really needs to be because we have a raging inferno at the southern border.

Higgins: Yes, I do, because it helps both our country and the economy. ...To be selective about allowing immigrants that can fill an immediate need for the American economy is a very, very reasonable approach, and that’s something that Congress should look at, as well.

Cheektowaga hires law firm that helped another town dealing with migrant influx As Cheektowaga continues to grapple with an influx of asylum-seekers living in hotels in the community, the town has hired a law firm that has successfully represented another community that did not want migrants living in hotels in its town long-term.

Q: The problem of undocumented immigrants crossing the border is not new. The Trump administration had four years and a Republican Congress and the president and his officials talked a lot about the immigration issue, but they never passed a comprehensive immigration reform bill. Why do you think that was?

Langworthy: Obviously what (Donald Trump) ran on was was building a wall. They started building the wall: The wall is partially constructed, and in H.R. 2, the bill that the House Republicans have passed this year, we would finish that wall construction. I think it’s critical to have a barrier between the two countries where you have had just this porous border. We don’t have enough manpower to guard every last square inch of this territory. ... Finishing the wall is absolutely imperative to starting any sort of comprehensive immigration reform discussion.

Higgins: Because they weaponized it. Trump, at the time when he announced his candidacy at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City, came down the escalator and demonized immigrants by calling them drug dealers and thugs. And that was a deliberate political message that resonated with a lot of people in this country that supported him because of that – and so it’s the demonization of immigrants. It’s casting aside the great tradition of America and the benefits that immigrants offer to a community relative to its diversification.