Barry Wilkins couldn’t lift things heavier than 10 pounds, ride his motorcycle or walk up stairs without breathing heavily when chronic heart failure hit him.

“I just feel like I’m all dead,” he told his family doctor.

Now, Wilkins, 79, of East Concord, is as active as before his symptoms started. He’s building decks, mowing his lawn and will soon resume riding his motorcycle, thanks to a groundbreaking medical treatment.

Wilkins was one of the first patients in Western New York to receive Cardiac Contractility Modulation Therapy, which involves implanting a device similar to a pacemaker that delivers timed electrical pulses to the heart, improving its ability to pump oxygen-rich blood.

In March, an electrophysiologist at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo started to perform CCM Therapy procedures with the Impulse Dynamics Optimizer Smart Mini – a device approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019. He has done five procedures so far, including on Wilkins in late June.

Electrophysiologists at the Gates Vascular Institute on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus have performed six CCM Therapy procedures since June, when they started using the same Impulse Dynamics device.

The procedure reduces hospital readmissions and improves symptoms, said Dr. Vijay Iyer, medical director of cardiology and the Structural Heart Program at Kaleida Health, which runs Gates Vascular.

None of the institute’s CCM patients have been readmitted, Iyer said.

“I think it’s one of the biggest breakthroughs in medicine since I started about 20 years ago,” said Dr. Zachary Lill, the electrophysiologist who performed all of the CCM procedures at Mercy Hospital.

Wilkins’ symptoms started in November 2019. He experienced intense shortness of breath and felt very bloated in his legs, so Wilkins and his wife, Pat, went to Mercy Hospital.

Medical staff saw him bent over as he waited in the lobby and immediately took him to the emergency room.

With each heartbeat, 55% to 70% of the blood in a normal heart gets pumped from the left ventricle into the body. While in the hospital, Wilkins’ rate — called an ejection fraction — was 27%. His his heart stopped several times. Medical staff persistently woke up Wilkins to keep his heart rate stable.

Doctors performed several procedures and were able to treat Wilkin’s symptoms for the time being. A year later, they returned and got worse. More hospital treatment helped some, but the symptoms kept coming back.

He got a pacemaker in 2019 and was prescribed eight to 10 medications that barely improved his condition.

“His ambition was gone,” Pat Wilkins said. “He forgets how bad he felt, but I remember because it was just devastating.”

Quick turnaround

A ray of hope came earlier this year, when Lill told Wilkins about CCM therapy.

To qualify for the therapy, heart failure patients must have an ejection fraction between 25% and 45%, as well as symptoms that include shortness of breath, fatigue or chest pain. They also cannot be a candidate for a biventricular pacemaker, which is used to correct an erratic heart rhythm in the lower chambers of the heart.

Wilkins checked all boxes.

Like Wilkins, other patients Lill performed CCM on exhausted their other options for treatment and saw a decline in their health.

Patients can show normal ejection fractions in as little as two hours after the procedure, and largely recover within two weeks.

Rodrigue Nadeau, Lill’s first CCM Therapy patient, was able to come off of dialysis within two weeks.

“So far, it’s been pretty astonishing,” the doctor said.

At both Mercy Hospital and Gates Vascular Institute, there have been no complications for patients so far. The risk for complications is very low, Iyer said.

After CCM Therapy is completed, patients still need to stay on various medications as part of their treatment plan after the procedure.

For doctors, implanting the CCM device is very similar to a pacemaker. The device is similar in size.

Pacemakers have batteries that can last at least five to seven years before needing to being taken out and replaced, far less than the 20-year longevity of the Optimizer Smart Mini. The battery is also rechargeable and only needs about one hour to fully charge.

The charger can be put on the chest to externally recharge the CCM device. Wilkins generally handles that task while sleeping.

Now that his symptoms are better, he is working on his vintage cars, traveling across the country with his wife and hauling wood pellets on side jobs using his 1986 truck, which will soon clock 3 million miles.

He can walk up multiple flights of stairs and lift things heavier than 10 pounds, all without worrying about heart failure symptoms holding him back.

“I’m anxious to see what I’m doing a year from now,” he said. “That will really give [my device] a test.”

Lasting support

Heart failure affects about 6.2 million people in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some patients got CCM Therapy in clinical trials as early as 2003 and are still going strong, said Lucas Kneeland, a consultant with Impulse Dynamics.

But Lill and Iyer both believe the number of patients who have received the treatment is relatively small and CCM is still considered a newer treatment.

There is no data yet on whether, or for how long, CCM therapy can extend life, Iyer said, but the improvement in quality of life already has become clear.

“Certainly the initial results are very encouraging,” he said.

The cost to patients is based on insurance coverage. A patient with good coverage may only need a co-pay, Lill said.

The biggest limitation of the Smart Mini is that it only treats systolic heart failure, when the heart doesn’t pump fast enough to be efficient, causing a low ejection fraction.

Impulse Dynamics aims to change that with its national Aim Higher Trial. Research collaborators include Catholic Health and soon the University at Buffalo, said Iyer, who is also chief of cardiovascular medicine at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The trial, expected to run through next year, seeks to make a device that can also treat diastolic heart failure, in which the ejection fraction is good but the heart’s left ventricle becomes stiff, causing fluid congestion in the heart.

Patients and families considering the therapy should consult with a cardiologist to learn if symptoms come mainly from heart failure.

“We have excellent results,” Lill said, “but as usual, every individual is different.”