Illness prompts move to remote learning Monday at McKinley High School

McKinley High School will move to remote instruction Monday due to illness, a spokeswoman for Buffalo School Superintendent Kriner Cash announced Sunday night.
In a statement, the spokeswoman said that the shift to online classes was made “because of an unforeseen number of staff absences.” No further details were given.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
