Illness prompts move to remote learning Monday at McKinley High School
McKinley High School will move to remote instruction Monday due to illness, a spokeswoman for Buffalo School Superintendent Kriner Cash announced Sunday night.

In a statement, the spokeswoman said that the shift to online classes was made “because of an unforeseen number of staff absences.” No further details were given.

