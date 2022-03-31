Illegal gun possession leads to state prison sentence for Niagara Falls man

An angry Niagara Falls gunman threatened the judge after being sentenced to state prison Thursday.

“I’m not scared to go to jail,” said Anthony L. Hill Jr., 32. “I can’t even go to my grandmother’s funeral.”

Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek told Hill that jail staff might make it possible for him to go to the services for his grandmother, who died this week “in his arms,” according to defense attorney Dominic H. Saraceno.

But Wojtaszek refused to delay sentencing again, because Hill didn’t show up for a previous sentencing date last week. Saraceno said that was because Hill needed a Covid-19 test.

After Wojtaszek sentenced Hill to 1½ to three years for criminal possession of a firearm, Hill began shouting threats and struggling with two court officers who handcuffed him and removed him from the courtroom.

On June 12, Hill was pumping gas at the Coastal station at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue in the Falls when his wife was shot in the buttocks, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said. Hill reached into his wife’s bag and pulled out a gun which he fired at the assailant, Stoelting said. Hill was not allowed to have a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

