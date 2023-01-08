I'll never forget what I saw Monday night in Cincinnati

The stadium quieted – protocol for when a player is injured. But a few minutes later, as the gravity of the situation hit all of us, it was practically silent.

I could hear the crowd mumbling and whispering, confused about what was going on inside the circle of players surrounding Damar Hamlin. I could see fans checking their phones and texting loved ones at home to try and piece together what was happening before their eyes. I saw Bills players cover their faces with their hands. I saw the Bengals sideline all take a knee. A few minutes earlier, I couldn’t even hear myself scream over the roar of the crowd. Now, I could hear myself breathe.

The section of fans my friends and I sat in stayed standing for a long time. No one knew what was going to happen. No one knew why it was taking them so long to get Hamlin in the ambulance. No one even knew if he was alive.

When he was finally was put into the ambulance, a weak applause filled the stadium. It didn’t feel right to clap. This felt different.

A flood of social media updates and texts started coming in. I was sent pictures of Josh Allen and Tre White crying on TV. My friends followed along with updates from sports journalists and read them out to our section. “They administered CPR for 10 minutes after his heart stopped,” my one friend learned. “The hit didn’t even look that bad,” another said while watching the replay online. We read tweets about Bengals players and coaches visiting the Bills, coming together in a moment where they all needed it most.

The more we learned, the more reality began to sink in. I remember sitting in the stands, thinking to myself that I never wanted to watch football again. I thought about Hamlin, who had been almost killed by the game he loved. I thought about the players, who had just watched their teammate and friend go into cardiac arrest on the field they were playing a game on. I thought about Hamlin’s family, his mother going in the ambulance with him, uncertain of what was to come. I thought about Tee Higgins, the Bengal who was involved in the tackle, and what he was most feeling. I thought of the medics and health care professionals, working to help this man recover. I thought of Buffalo, my city, that has been through so much in the last year.

I couldn’t help the tears that came to my eyes, and from what I could tell by the atmosphere, many people were thinking the same things, feeling the same emotions. Bills and Bengals fans came together. Fans cried. Fans sat, stunned. In the stands and on the walk out, multiple Bengals fans showed support to me and my friends. The walk back over the bridge to the Bills Backers tailgate we attended was silent. We could hear the water below us and the sounds of cars driving by.

One quote that has stayed fresh in my head was what one of my friends said as we were learning the facts of the situation but before the game was suspended. He said, “How do you play football after this?” Multiple fans nodded in agreement.

It's a good question.

I love football and the Bills. I watch all the games. I dedicate my Sundays to the sport. I’m in two fantasy leagues. Football has become like a religion in America. Our fandom runs even deeper in Buffalo.

But amid the craziness of divisional titles and playoff berths and fantasy championships, we forget that these players are real human beings. We forget that they put themselves at risk each week for the people’s enjoyment and entertainment.

Hamlin suffered arguably the greatest injury a person in this field could experience. Over the last few days, the outpouring of support coming from the City of Buffalo, as well as the rest of the country, has been astonishing. What was not surprising was the first thing Hamlin asked when he woke up: “Did we win?”

The doctors told him he won the game of life. But we all won something last week.

Julia Barth is a student at Canisius College.