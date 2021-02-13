IJC allows increased Lake Ontario outflows into spring

The International Joint Commission will allow increased outflows from Lake Ontario until the lake reaches its spring peak, in what a news release Friday said was a proactive move to try to prevent flooding.

The IJC had previously allowed outflows to exceed the rates set in Plan 2014, its lake water level management plan, but only through Feb. 28.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, the IJC subsidiary that controls the spigot, will be allowed to exceed Plan 2014 flow limits if conditions worsen after March 1.

Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported the level of Lake Ontario fell 3 inches in the past month, and is 22 inches lower than at this time in 2020, which turned out to be a flood-free year on the lake.

However, the other four Great Lakes stand well above their long-term average water levels for mid-February, with Lake Erie 22 inches above average. That creates a "moderate" risk of floods this year, the board reported.

