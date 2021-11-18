If you need a Covid test in WNY, here's what to know

Antibody tests also exist for those who want to know if they have previously had Covid-19 and carry antibodies, but that is not a diagnostic test designed to show if you are currently infected.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Q: Which test should I take?

A: If you are a cross-border or international traveler, rapid antigen tests are typically not accepted as proof of your Covid-19 status. You need a molecular test.

If you've been recently exposed to the virus and have few or no symptoms, or you've had lingering symptoms for quite some time, you should also opt for the more sensitive molecular test.

Rapid antigen tests are also not typically accepted for students who are suspected of having Covid and are looking to return to school. Again the molecular test is the best choice.

However, if you have been beset with Covid symptoms and you've felt ill for a week or less, then the rapid antigen test may be cheaper, more convenient and reasonably reliable.

Q: How much do these tests cost?

A: The do-it-yourself antigen tests are cheaper. They can be purchased online or from stores for less than $30. Or they could cost about $65 if you go someplace that administers the antigen test for you.