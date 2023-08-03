Ever since two off-duty workers at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve found two rare “Lazarus” fossils – imprints that disappear from the fossil record only to reappear in a much later time period – more people have been digging in the old stone quarry.

Mid-June to mid-July attendance climbed 35% this year over last year, following a story in The Buffalo News about the finds, and visitors this week included two dozen scientists and researchers from around the world who stopped at the former Hamburg quarry to get a look at the site where the carpoids were found.

“These were just the right kind of gentle offshore environments where they were able to just barely hang on for many millions of years longer, longer than we ever could have guessed,” said Carlton E. Brett, distinguished research professor at the University of Cincinnati, who brought the researchers to Niagara Falls before arriving Monday evening at Penn Dixie.

Penn Dixie Executive Director Philip J. Stokes couldn’t say whether all the new business is related to the discovery, but he and staff members regularly hear from guests about the pair of carpoid fossils.

“A lot of people everyday are coming in asking about it, and I had a couple come in and shake my hand,” said Jonathan Hoag. “A lot of people are really knowledgeable and into it, and want learn more about it.”

Hoag and James Hanna found the fossilized carpoids, a primitive type of echinoderm that is a distant ancestor to starfish, sea urchins and sand dollars.

Carpoids were thought to be extinct 25 million years before fossils were deposited at Penn Dixie, making the two a significant find.

Experts recognized that the carpoids were a new genus and species. The species will be named after Hoag, and Hanna will be one of the authors on a scientific paper on the finds.

“The other weird thing was one came from in the corner over there and the other one came from down around the corner, so they’re separated by 50 yards and a foot and a half this way,” said Hanna, as he pointed to where he found the first carpoid and Hoag found his about a week later. The first creature fossilized was probably about 100,000 years older than the second, he said.

Scientists who visited this week are part of the international Subcommission on Devonian Stratigraphy, which analyzes the order and position of layers of archaeological remains to develop ages and boundaries for the Devonian period. That’s the period when the marine fossils at Penn Dixie were left, about 382 million years ago.

The group also attended a conference at SUNY Geneseo before they got to Penn Dixie at the end of their field trip in Western New York. When they got to the quarry, they bypassed a dinner laid out for them at the picnic shelter and went straight to digging.

One of them, David De Vleeschouwer, said he is not much of a fossil hunter. His expertise and interest is in the climate changes that drive evolution.

But the Belgium native, who is a professor of Earth Systems Science in Münster, Germany, was as excited as a 12-year-old Monday evening when he found a rock with a brachiopod on one side and a trilobite on the other.

“When you find such a thing, it’s like a boy’s dream,” he said. “This is the first time in my life that I find such a big piece and I hope, so it’s such a big piece of trilobite, and I hope that it’s in one piece.”

Mongolia native Ariuka Munkhjargal, of Frankfurt, Germany, studies late Devonian sedimentology and fish and the Central Asian orogenic belt.

“This is a very beautiful locality for trilobites, and amazing,” she said of Penn Dixie.

Brett and Ronald L. Parsley, professor emeritus at Tulane University and a world-renowned expert in the field, will give a talk at the National Geological Society of America meeting in October about the crinoids found at Penn Dixie.

Parsley believes a possible reason the crinoids were able to survive is that they had the right shape to subsist in marginal and low-oxygen environments, Brett said.

Not every family member and budding paleontologist knows about the carpoid find before they walk into the quarry.

Danielle Hill of North Branford, Conn., a biology student at Southern Connecticut State University, loves all things “awesome.”

“I’m interested in paleontology and evolutionary biology,” Hill said Tuesday at Penn Dixie, “and right now I do lab work with a vertebrate paleontologist. In Connecticut, there’s not a lot of places like this like at all, anywhere, as far as I know. So we drove seven hours over here so we could dig stuff out of the ground.”

Lou and Shannon Petrucci of Buffalo asked their grandson, Jack De Mayo, 3, a couple times Tuesday if he wanted to leave.

“No, I’ll keep digging,” he told them.

Jack and his parents, Mike and Chelsea DeMayo, live in Fort Worth, Texas, and are visiting Buffalo. Jack thought he would find a dinosaur at Penn Dixie, but the only ones on the dark gray shale landscape were his plastic toys.

Tony and Stephanie Walton of West Falls make an annual trek to Penn Dixie with their grandchildren Alexander, 10, and Christopher, 7.

“I love dinosaurs and prehistoric stuff and all that stuff,” Stephanie Walton said. “That’s why we brought them here, because Meemaw loves it and they have no choice but to love it!”