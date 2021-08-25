Identity of victim in fatal two-car crash in Royalton is released by Sheriff's Office

The identity of a motorist who was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in the 4900 block of Royalton Center Road in Royalton has been released by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies on Wednesday said 58-year-old Linda Drum of Royalton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident was identified as 18-year-old Joshua Riley of Albion. He was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital by Tri Town Ambulance and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation found that one of the vehicles crossed over the center line while traveling south on Royalton Center Road. The second vehicle, which was traveling north, was unable to avoid striking the first vehicle, leading to a head-on crash, according to deputies.

The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit will continue its investigation of the collision. No charges have been filed.

