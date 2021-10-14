Identity of 15-year-old boy who slipped in Niagara River released as search continues

State Park Police on Thursday released the identity of the 15-year-old boy who slipped into the Niagara River while fishing with his father on Monday.

He was identified as Kameron Stenzel, for whom authorities are continuing their search that will included the use of a State Police helicopter .

"They'll make a pass through the entire river, from Youngstown up to the whirlpool," said Maj. Clyde Doty of the Parks Police, during a news conference.

He said the helicopter search is expected to last about 30 minutes.

"We're not expecting to find him alive," Doty said, adding that, more than 72 hours into the initial search, nothing has changed in the search effort.

"We're continuing the same patterns that we've been using," said Doty.

He said the search will likely continue through the weekend, though those involved will evaluate those efforts as each day goes on and rely on a variety of resources.

"We have the fishermen that have always been a huge help to us. It might be hard to believe, but they're always eyes on the water. They report everything, and then the hikers," Doty said.