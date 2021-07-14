IDA OKs loans for Niagara Falls hotels, tax breaks for Montante projects

Two downtown Niagara Falls hotels hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic were approved for loans Wednesday that will help them pay what they owe to local governments.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved four-year loans at 1.5% interest for the companies that own the Courtyard by Marriott and the Cadence Hotel. Although they're separate companies, both are owned by the Patel family.
The NCIDA created a program last year called HELP – the Hospitality Emergency Loan Program – to aid Niagara Falls hotels that were unable to make their PILOTs – payments in lieu of taxes – to the city, county and Niagara Falls School District. Last summer, the agency approved 24 loans totaling more than $2.1 million to the hotels, many of which have received previous incentive packages from the NCIDA.
However, Nirel Patel, president of Rupal Corp., said his hotels were unable to apply last year because their main lender would not allow any subordinate borrowing. Since then, Rupal and Indian Ocean LLC, another Patel entity, have refinanced their debt.
The loan to the Cadence, Rupal's 44-room hotel that opened on Memorial Day weekend at 200 Rainbow Blvd., is $56,055. The Courtyard, owned by Indian Ocean, was lent $93,280.
"We're catching up from the losses we sustained for the last 18 months," Patel said. "We're just restructuring financially to make sure we have enough revenue coming up in the next few months. The summer season has already taken off."
Gabriele said the loan must be used to make the hotels' payments on the school tax bills coming in September and the 2022 city and county taxes. Any leftover funds can be used as the Patels see fit.
In 2020, the Courtyard paid more than $77,000 in PILOTs, and more than $46,000 was paid on the Cadence property.
TM Montante
TM Montante Development of the Town of Tonawanda received 10-year incentive packages for projects on Third Street in Niagara Falls.
The state’s USA Niagara Development Corp. turned over the vacant buildings to TM Montante after buying them in 2019 from Joseph M. “Smokin’ Joe” Anderson.
The plans are to open an events space, with second-floor leased offices, at 500 Third St. in the former Niagara Hudson Building and a brewery-restaurant at 512 Third St.
The cost of the projects totals almost $3.4 million, and the new facilities are to create at least 14 new jobs. The NCIDA staff estimated that the developer will save nearly $460,000 over 10 years thanks to reduced property taxes and exemptions from paying mortgage recording tax and sales tax on building materials and furnishings.
The retail aspect of the project normally would not be eligible for incentives, but NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said state law allows an exception for projects located in “distressed areas,” as measured by poverty and unemployment rates.
Board member Kevin McCabe said Third Street is afflicted by crime and blight. “This is an area that needs to change,” he said. “There’s a chance this might help the neighborhood.”
Diversified Manufacturing
Diversified Manufacturing, a Lockport company described by NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon as a “high-end machine shop,” is being sold for $4 million to Diversified Real Estate Holdings.
The current owner, Brian Costello of Costello Investment LLC, obtained a PILOT for an expansion from the NCIDA in 2013, which has seven years left to run.
The buyers, based in Erie County, will assume the remaining time on the incentive package, after approval from the NCIDA board Wednesday.
The owners of Diversified Real Estate Holdings, according to the NCIDA application, are JCORP Properties LLC, Fairchild Holdings LLC, Galveston Development LLC and Slobodan Mladenovic. The company’s directors are listed as Joseph Cordosi and Ryan Martin.
Diversified employs 73 people in its 157,000-square-foot plant on Ohio Street in Lockport. “We estimate 20% of workforce would be eliminated without this acquisition. We will retain all employees, preserving 15 jobs,” the NCIDA application says.