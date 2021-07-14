IDA OKs loans for Niagara Falls hotels, tax breaks for Montante projects

Two downtown Niagara Falls hotels hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic were approved for loans Wednesday that will help them pay what they owe to local governments.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved four-year loans at 1.5% interest for the companies that own the Courtyard by Marriott and the Cadence Hotel. Although they're separate companies, both are owned by the Patel family.

The NCIDA created a program last year called HELP – the Hospitality Emergency Loan Program – to aid Niagara Falls hotels that were unable to make their PILOTs – payments in lieu of taxes – to the city, county and Niagara Falls School District. Last summer, the agency approved 24 loans totaling more than $2.1 million to the hotels, many of which have received previous incentive packages from the NCIDA.

With tourism devastated, struggling Falls hotels can seek IDA loans The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has all but ruined the Niagara Falls tourism season, with travel and tourism far below normal and hotels in the city largely empty. Wednesday, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency tried to throw them a lifeline. The NCIDA board created a Hospitality Emergency Loan Program, or HELP, which will offer short-term, low-interest loans

However, Nirel Patel, president of Rupal Corp., said his hotels were unable to apply last year because their main lender would not allow any subordinate borrowing. Since then, Rupal and Indian Ocean LLC, another Patel entity, have refinanced their debt.

The loan to the Cadence, Rupal's 44-room hotel that opened on Memorial Day weekend at 200 Rainbow Blvd., is $56,055. The Courtyard, owned by Indian Ocean, was lent $93,280.