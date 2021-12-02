 Skip to main content
ID of skeletal remains found off Chautauqua path remains mystery
ID of skeletal remains found off Chautauqua path remains mystery

Bodies Found

From left to right: Chautauqua County Under Sheriff Richard Telford, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone and Captain Randy Boland investigate the scene where remains of two bodies were discovered near the Rails to Trails in Portland off of Woleben Road on Sept. 28, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The identity of the human remains found off a trail in Chautauqua County in September remains a mystery.

Results from forensic DNA tests conducted on a sample of skeletal remains by state crime lab were "inconclusive," Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said Wednesday.

"They weren't able to do an accurate profile," he said.

That means forensic scientists haven't been able to rule in or out any possibilities of who those remains once were.

On Sept. 26, a woman walking along the Chautauqua Rails-to-Trails near Woleben Road in Portland noticed something in the dirt off the path. It turned out to be a human skull. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene along with a team of forensic biologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa. As they carefully unearthed the skeleton of a woman from a shallow grave they noticed a curious odor. A few yards away in a brushy area, they found a second body.

The second body, which was less decomposed, turned out to be Marquita Mull, 50, of Buffalo, who was last seen in June.

Her family was baffled by how Mull, who lived in Lovejoy and didn't drive a car or even own a cellphone, ended up about 60 miles away in rural Chautauqua County.

Authorities believe both women died as the result of foul play. But they don't know if the cases are connected. Based on the condition of the remains, there could be decades between when the bodies were left at the trail.

Mull's remains were easier to identify, authorities said. But they're not giving up on trying to find out who the other woman was.

Quattrone said the sheriff's office will send another bone to the state lab for another round of analysis. He said he happens to be going to Albany next week anyways and will hand deliver the evidence himself.

At the same time, DNA tests are being conducted by the FBI in Quantico, a process that can take four to six months, Quattrone said.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

