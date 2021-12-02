ID of skeletal remains found off Chautauqua path remains mystery

The identity of the human remains found off a trail in Chautauqua County in September remains a mystery.

Results from forensic DNA tests conducted on a sample of skeletal remains by state crime lab were "inconclusive," Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said Wednesday.

"They weren't able to do an accurate profile," he said.

That means forensic scientists haven't been able to rule in or out any possibilities of who those remains once were.

On Sept. 26, a woman walking along the Chautauqua Rails-to-Trails near Woleben Road in Portland noticed something in the dirt off the path. It turned out to be a human skull. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene along with a team of forensic biologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa. As they carefully unearthed the skeleton of a woman from a shallow grave they noticed a curious odor. A few yards away in a brushy area, they found a second body.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The second body, which was less decomposed, turned out to be Marquita Mull, 50, of Buffalo, who was last seen in June.

Her family was baffled by how Mull, who lived in Lovejoy and didn't drive a car or even own a cellphone, ended up about 60 miles away in rural Chautauqua County.