ICU beds in WNY hospitals filling up – but not with Covid-19 patients

That's happening at Erie County Medical Center. ECMC has 48 beds in its ICU. On Tuesday, 42 of them were in use, but just four for patients being treated for Covid-19, a hospital spokesman said.

State and Erie County health officials declined to say whether the shrinking available ICU space is cause for concern, or what steps they would direct local hospitals to take if the trend continues.

“The department is monitoring capacity in hospitals across the state," said Abigail Barker, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department.

Available ICU bed capacity statewide was at an average of 22% for the week ending Sunday. The Capital region, at 6%, had the lowest available capacity, and the Mid-Hudson region, at 34%, had the highest.

Aside from the Capital region, only Central New York, at 11%, and Mohawk Valley, at 12%, were lower than the 17% average for the Western New York region made up of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Put another way, this means roughly 83% of all ICU beds in the region were in use.

The average available capacity for all hospital beds in the region was 29% for the week ending Sunday.