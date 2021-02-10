Ice sculptures in a winter wonderland light up Hamburg Fairgrounds

There's nothing Stan Kolonko likes better for sculpting ice than 15 to 20 degrees weather, and he's found that this week at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
The Syracuse ice man worked for a month on 150,000 pounds of ice at his East Syracuse shop, trucking the sculptures in pieces to the fairgrounds Tuesday to put together for a five-night drive-through show that starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Thru will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly from Thursday through Monday. Admission is $25 per vehicle and tickets must be purchased in advance .
"This is the only real casualty. It broke and we can't put it back together, I had to rebuild it," he said of an angel that will have 15-feet high wings. "But it's OK."
The angel, rebuilt with extra ice, is part of a tribute to front-line workers. Other sculptures have winter wonderland and valentine themes, created by master ice sculptors like Kolonko, who is a world champion ice sculptor.
They used nearly 500 blocks of clear ice made at Kolonko's business, the Ice Farm. About 90 individual sculptures are in about 17 major scenes, with bright LED lights shining on them.
Each of the blocks is 20 inches wide, 40 inches tall and 10 inches thick, and weighs 300 pounds. Kolonko uses "Arctic glue" (aka water) to secure the blocks together.
"At this temperature it freezes together almost immediately," he said.
The ice blocks are smooth and clear, produced at the Ice Farm through reverse osmosis to remove hard scale, lime, chemicals and iron from the water, he said.
"The trick, though, really is moving water and freezing slow," he said.
Once the water is poured into the form, circulating pumps are turned on to keep the water clear.
"You freeze an ice cube in your freezer at home and it turns all white and bubbly. If I didn't have a pump on it, it would do the same," Kolonko said.
A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Kolonko was a chef for 25 years before opening the Ice Farm in 2008. He had always been interested in ice sculpting, and started competing in the late 1990s.
"Then I got really hooked," he said.
He does a lot of smaller events, like weddings, during the spring, summer and fall. That all but came to a halt last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"With zero functions this winter, it's very difficult to stay alive," he said. "This is obviously a new concept because of covid, but I think that it’s a concept that I can carry on in future years."