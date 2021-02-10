Ice sculptures in a winter wonderland light up Hamburg Fairgrounds

Each of the blocks is 20 inches wide, 40 inches tall and 10 inches thick, and weighs 300 pounds. Kolonko uses "Arctic glue" (aka water) to secure the blocks together.

"At this temperature it freezes together almost immediately," he said.

The ice blocks are smooth and clear, produced at the Ice Farm through reverse osmosis to remove hard scale, lime, chemicals and iron from the water, he said.

"The trick, though, really is moving water and freezing slow," he said.

Once the water is poured into the form, circulating pumps are turned on to keep the water clear.

"You freeze an ice cube in your freezer at home and it turns all white and bubbly. If I didn't have a pump on it, it would do the same," Kolonko said.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Kolonko was a chef for 25 years before opening the Ice Farm in 2008. He had always been interested in ice sculpting, and started competing in the late 1990s.

"Then I got really hooked," he said.

He does a lot of smaller events, like weddings, during the spring, summer and fall. That all but came to a halt last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.