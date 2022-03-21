Ice floes cancel removal of 3,500-pound pontoon above Niagara Falls

A planned removal of a 3,500-pound chunk of the Lake Erie ice boom, lodged above Niagara Falls for the past three years, was canceled Monday.

There was too much ice in the river for the attempt to be made safely, State Parks spokeswoman Angela Berti said.

The removal has not been rescheduled.

State Parks' plan was for officers of the State Park Police to wade into the river above the falls Monday morning to check the condition of the large pontoon, which broke off the ice boom during a windstorm in 2019.

Assuming conditions were as anticipated and anchors were successfully installed, an Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter was to hover over the pontoon Tuesday morning, hook onto the pontoon and pluck it from the rapids.

However, the Tuesday removal is canceled, too, Berti said.

The pontoon is 30 feet long, 30 inches in diameter and weighs about 3,500 pounds.

"It does not pose an immediate safety risk but should be removed ...," a State Parks news release said.

The air crew was to come from a Guard unit based at Rochester International Airport.