Ice at Canalside to reopen Friday

The Ice at Canalside will reopen Friday after sustaining damages in the blizzard. 

 Buffalo News file photo
The Ice at Canalside, closed since Dec. 22 because of the blizzard, will reopen Friday.

The ice sustained damage from storm drain overflows during the storm, resulting in ice buildup under a foot of snow.

A "Buffalo Strong" skate will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, raising money for the American Heart Association to support CPR training in response to the lives lost to cardiac events in the blizzard and the cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin during Monday's football game. One dollar of every admission will be donated to the heart association, along with funds raised from raffles of a signed Dion Dawkins helmet and signed Stefon Diggs football. 

“We are thrilled to get skaters back and provide a place for Buffalonians to come together at the Ice at Canalside,” said general manager Lauren Moloney-Ford. “On top of skating, ice bikes, bumper cars and igloos, we will be offering several promotions for everyone to take advantage of between now and the end of the skating season.”

The Ice at Canalside will resume normal hours of operation and will be open through Feb. 26.  

