'I wish our family was complete': A Ukrainian family's journey to Western New York

Maryana Polyak, 42, was terrified as she clung to her three sleeping children while on a 10-hour flight from Munich, Germany, to Chicago.

The flight in late July was the family’s second of that day, which began in Warsaw, Poland. Poland had been the family’s home for five months after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, displacing 10 million citizens.

Polyak’s family were among the 5 million Ukrainians who fled to Poland. But her husband, Dmytro, had to stay behind because men ages 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country, in case they are called to fight.

So as Polyak sat in the dark plane cabin, she prayed to the Virgin Mary for the safety of her children, her husband and her country.

After yet one more flight, Polyak and her children landed at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport and were greeted by their cousin Kusia Hreshchyshyn, a Buffalo native who resides in Berkeley, Calif.

Hreshchyshyn’s late father, Dr. Myroslaw Hreshchyshyn, a medical scientist and professor of gynecologic oncology and obstetrics at the University at Buffalo Medical School, was the cousin of Polyak’s grandmother.

Hreshchyshyn said that although her parents fled Ukraine in World War II, they have always maintained a relationship with their relatives there. So when Russian troops began approaching Ukraine, Hreshchyshyn started checking in on Polyak and her family.

"All throughout that winter, I'd been watching the news and watching those troops. I mean, it wasn't hidden," Hreshchyshyn said. "I think Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora knew that there was going to be an invasion."

When Poland stopped providing housing assistance to Ukrainian refugees after three months, Polyak says she took Hreshchyshyn up on her offer to bring Polyak’s family to the United States.

"It's really an honor to be able to help as a sponsor," Hreshchyshyn said. "It's a very small contribution, and sort of the least I can do in response to the unbelievable horror that's been unleashed on Ukraine."

The Hreshchyshyn family sponsored the Polyak family through the Biden administration’s Uniting for Ukraine program.

Uniting for Ukraine allows 100,000 Ukrainian citizens entry into the United States for a temporary two-year stay under a humanitarian parole status. On July 20, Polyak received approval to enter the United States, and arrived in Buffalo on July 21 with her two daughters and son.

The Polyak family is living in Hreshchyshyn's mother's home in Williamsville. Polyak says she is excited to begin taking English language classes, since she already knows Ukrainian, Polish and German. For now, her daughters translate for Polyak as they know the same three languages, along with English and some Latin.

According to Polyak, her daughters Katrusia, 13, and Annychka, 11, are excited to enter the eighth and sixth grade. The two have already been enrolled into school, along with Polyak’s 5-year-old son, Myron, who is entering the first grade.

However, while the family is filled with excitement, they continue to worry about Ukraine.

Their hometown, Lviv, is the largest city in western Ukraine. Before the war, Polyak and her husband worked at a parquet wood flooring firm. She also would help coordinate exhibitions for local artists who were her friends.

Katrusia and Annychka, like most children their ages, did not particularly enjoy school in Ukraine, but had friends there, according to Polyak. Outside of school, Katrusia competed in equestrian competitions, and Annychka participated in the Ukrainian equivalent of the Girl Scouts.

Those everyday activities ended as Russian-Ukrainian tensions begin rising in February. Polyak and her husband were fearful for their family’s safety because their home neighbored a military base.

Katrusia says she remembers how one day her parents kept her home from school because of their fears of a war.

“When I came down, my parents say, ‘You don’t go to school because we don’t know what will be with Ukraine, what will be with Russia,’ ” Katrusia said. “I was first worried because I had a test of biology and algebra at school, and I am not good at those, so I was happy.”

On Feb. 24, Polyak drove 43 miles through a war zone to the Ukrainian-Polish border with her three children, a nephew and a goddaughter. They waited 16 hours at the border before entering Poland.

As the children finished their school year in Poland, Polyak cared for them alone while she was employed coordinating classes for Ukrainian children at a Polish school.

“With five kids, it was so hard to have money (for them) to go to the school,” Polyak said. “My husband and relatives (in Ukraine) said they could not get us money because, at this time, they can’t work. All work had stopped.”

Now, in the United States, Polyak’s family has support from their relatives sponsoring them. These relatives will have to help Polyak file for documents such as work authorization, a Social Security card and a driver's license.

According to Hreshchyshyn, who is an attorney with a nonprofit for LGBTQIA+ immigrants called Oasis Legal Services, private sponsors can often feel burdened with a heavy load of responsibilities. But they can connect with refugee resettlement agencies for help supporting Ukrainians like Polyak’s family.

Polyak says that she already has scheduled an appointment with Jewish Family Services of Western New York, one of the five refugee agencies in Buffalo.

Polyak’s family also has found a welcoming Ukrainian community in Buffalo and compare it to a "Little Ukraine." They regularly attend events at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street, and are looking forward to its Celebration of Ukrainian American Day on Aug. 28. At St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church on Fillmore Avenue, the family participates in traditional Ukrainian Masses.

It helps that their cousin Yuri Hreshchyshyn is the president of the Buffalo chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, according to Polyak.

Looking at the next two years, Polyak says she is unsure of what may happen. The U.S. government has not announced what will happen to Ukrainian citizens after their two-year stay under humanitarian parole status.

Polyak says that she worries for her husband, who is still in Ukraine as "terrorists" kill Ukrainians and their children.

Her husband is helping citizens escape from eastern Ukraine – where most of the fighting has taken place – to the west. Her husband has shared that some of his nights are spent crouching in a basement as air raid sirens blare for several hours.

“We very wish my husband was here with us. It is very confusing alone with three children. It is very hard. I wish our family was complete,” she said.

Until then, Polyak remains hopeful to return to Ukraine and have her family unite once again.