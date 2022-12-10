'I will be looking at my phone': Saturday's Bills game creates problems for already-planned events

When the NFL announced Monday that the Buffalo Bills Week 15 game would be moved scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, it didn't take long for the reverberations to be felt.

"The phone started ringing at the box office immediately, with people wanting to switch their tickets," said Daniel Hart, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's president and executive director, about the Dec. 17 Holiday Pops concert. "Saturday night is the biggest night, for sure, but we have four performances of Holiday Pops, so all is not lost."

At Babeville, a caller asked if the raunchy "A John Waters Christmas" show scheduled for that Saturday night could be changed to an earlier time so the person could watch the Bills play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

"Buffalo is a small market, and the Bills are the common denominator that crosses racial and economic lines, and musical genres," said Scot Fisher, Babeville's owner. "Our experience is that no matter what the show is, if it's competing with the Buffalo Bills it takes a hit because people are Bills crazy.

"Maybe we should do a split screen, with John Waters on one side and the Bills on the other with the Bills volume turned down," he laughed.

From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the scheduling change a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.

Jeremy and Brenna Sniatecki had already made plans to celebrate their two sons' birthdays, with birthdates four days apart, on that Saturday. Their sons live out of state and already had their travel tickets so they're keeping the date.

The Rochester couple, who are Bills fans, can't watch the game for free now, either. While they consider themselves part of the Buffalo market, they have to sign up with the NFL Network if they want to watch the game.

"Obviously we love our children and we will be there, but I will be looking at my phone," Brenna Sniatecki said with a laugh. "I guess we'll just catch the highlights later."

A family cookie decorating ritual has also been uprooted by the game day change.

Reine Hauser said her family gets together each holiday season to adorn cookies made with an old family recipe. Dec. 17 seemed to be an ideal date. Why?

"Because the Bills weren't playing," she said.

When the schedule changed, it meant that at least one of the relatives, who has season tickets and likes to tailgate, wouldn't be there.

"We knew he wouldn't have gone," she said. "It threw a big wrench in everybody's plans. If it was an away game it wouldn't have been a problem because we could have just put the game on."

After numerous phone calls and emails, family members decided to meet at a cousin's house in Clarence that Sunday.

The Buffalo Beauts often play on Sundays and are used to their schedule colliding with the Bills. So Nate Oliver, the team's general manager, was looking forward to a Saturday game against the Toronto Six.

"Let's face it, anytime we have the schedule to ourselves obviously sets the stage for bigger fan attendance for us," Oliver said.

The Beauts have die-hard fans who will show up no matter what, he said, but that's hardly everyone.

"In terms of the causal fan, especially given the season the Bills are having, I think Buffalo sports fans want to be part of witnessing that," he said.

Samantha Rae Hughes of SM Events, who is hosting the Black and Gold Holiday Party at Sto Lat Bar Events in the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, said the first thing she did when she heard about the schedule change was take a deep breath.

Then she began answering the 15 or so phone calls that came in the next 10 minutes, with people asking her if she had heard the news.

Hughes said she decided to embrace the Bills playing that night rather than see it as a negative.

"We immediately made calls to make sure we have at least two to three big-screen televisions with tables and chairs set up to watch," Hughes said. "Since people go to bars to watch games all the time, what better way to do it than dolled up and celebrating with 400 other people?

The sold-out event has been asked to give out only two refunds to date. Both came from Bills season ticket holders.