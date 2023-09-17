Sandra Betters says she did nothing wrong to deserve being driven out of Nardin Academy in June, after her controversial, two-year tenure.

Her termination followed an uproar over her management style, which raised growing concerns from a majority of faculty, as well as a large swath of parents, alumni and students. Nearly half the school trustees, and 22 former trustees, also voiced worries.

Betters filed a lawsuit last month in federal court against the private Catholic school and eight people with ties to Nardin.

She told The Buffalo News in a recent interview that criticisms leveled against her had “zero substantiation.” Instead, Betters said, she became a foil of powerful interests at the school, who leveled false allegations against her to draw attention away from their misdeeds.

“I became a diversion – this thing we were going to talk and write about for months at a time – while what was happening at Nardin became a nontopic,” she said.

The diversion, Betters said, involved financial malfeasance, academic deficiencies and resistance to diversifying the school – charges the former school president levels against Nardin in her 63-page lawsuit.

During The News interview, Betters singled out nine former trustees who called in April for her and Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke to resign, as well as Nardin Together, a group that galvanized opposition to both of them.

Former Nardin president files lawsuit, claims 'hatred, vitriol' and more by past and current leaders The former embattled president of Nardin Academy forced to resign in June filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the private Catholic school and eight former or current board members and others, charging the school with financial improprieties, academic deficiencies, resisting diversity initiatives and defamation.

Two of the nine trustees, Michael Lawley and Frank Ewing, are defendants in the lawsuit. Three others – Marsha Sullivan, Betters’ predecessor and now board chair, Luke Jacobs and Charlie Chiampou – are trustees on the current board. Also named are Therese Forton-Barnes, a leader of Nardin Together, former English high school teacher Trish Lorence and her husband, Kent.

“The all-out attacks on me opened my eyes to individual behavior that I’ve never seen in my life and, quite frankly, I am still processing a lot of what happened,” Betters said.

How could so many people, many of them highly educated, have been swayed against her?

Those leading the charge, she said, “were the important people, the big players in Buffalo, so why wouldn’t you believe them?”

The Paris-based Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded Nardin in 1857, dismantled the board on May 29. The move came three days before a June 1 deadline for re-enrollment deposits for the 2023-24 school year. Nearly 40% of the student body was still uncommitted, with dozens of parents signing onto a letter declaring their children would return only if there was a change in leadership.

Anita Baird, U.S. Provincial for the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, issued a statement Friday saying Nardin will “energetically” challenge allegations in the lawsuit in court.

“We have no problem in defending Nardin’s reputation and we will do so,” Baird said. “We will do it energetically and we will do it truthfully. We remain committed to providing our students with an education that is faith-centered and rooted in social justice.”

Great expectations

Betters, a native of Batavia and graduate of St. Bonaventure University, came to Nardin Academy after three years as principal at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, a private all-girls Catholic school on Long Island.

During her time there, Betters had supporters and detractors, according to five parents and a former assistant principal who spoke to The News.

“We followed what happened in Buffalo, and it sounded just like what we experienced at Our Lady of Mercy Academy,” said Christina Kokkoris, the parent of a child at the school.

“There was tremendous division and the stronger teachers resigned,” said her husband, Dmitri.

Meghan McArdle, an assistant principal under Betters who’s also no longer at the school, and who Our Lady of Mercy officials referred The News to for comment, praised Betters’ leadership during the pandemic.

“Naturally, there will always be families who do not fully align with leadership; this is the case at every school for every leader,” McArdle said. “When Sandra left OLMA, many employees and parents, including me, were very upset, but we fully supported her move to Buffalo.”

Betters had high hopes for her return to Western New York in July 2021.

“I was really excited to be at Nardin and take on the next challenge in my career,” she said. “I was excited to work in a single-sex setting, which is something I had done, to work in Montessori, which was new, and with a system of schools that all had a common goal to prioritize Catholic education.”

She also looked forward to advancing diversity initiatives, which the hiring committee told her was a priority.

Her questions were met with “active avoidance,” she said, after she realized financial deficits were mounting and believed funds were mishandled.

Differences grow

Differences between Betters and the Nardin faculty became evident in September 2022, when high school faculty sent a letter to the board signed by 32 of 36 teachers, with six writing “Anonymous.” They expressed “no confidence in the current executive leadership of Nardin Academy.”

“There is daily evidence that our president is intent on continuing to foment a culture of intimidation, mistrust and harassment that is ignorant of – and antithetical to – the educational and Catholic values that have been hallmarks of Nardin Academy for more than 160 years,” the teachers wrote.

A previously unreleased letter written this year from 10 trustees, nine of whom later resigned as part of an arrangement for Betters to also step down, raised broader concerns about Betters’ leadership.

“The past two years have been marred by authoritarian rule fueled by misrepresentations, unilateral decision making, a lack of transparency, a stifling of constructive criticisms, a disregard for impartiality and lack of collegial collaboration,” the April letter to Van Dyck said.

The letter went on to fault Betters for “toxic morale among faculty and staff,” high employee turnover, including at senior levels, poor relationships with alumni and donors, and weak fundraising.

Betters said the criticisms were whipped up by critics to deflect attention from longstanding issues she was raising at Nardin.

The claims in her lawsuit include “exorbitant unauthorized spending,” “self-dealing” on the part of some board members and staff, and misuse of Paycheck Protection Funds dispensed during the pandemic. Educators and administrators lacked proper credentials and the school failed to meet certain state education requirements, and efforts to expand diversity initiatives were “fiercely opposed,” she said.

Betters was also the victim, the lawsuit says, of retaliation and defamation.

A fracture intensifies

Betters’ most ardent supporters on the 25-member board included those who served on the board’s six-member executive committee, which had the authority to act on behalf of the whole board.

She is critical of the board for failing to act on her concerns, but reserves blame for the nine trustees who in the spring called for her resignation.

“They continued to throw allegations, derail our meetings and continually requested special meetings,” said Betters, who as president was an ex-officio board member. “The board became this entire monstrosity they blew up rather than working toward the betterment of Nardin.”

Betters said she became the story rather than the issues she was trying to get addressed.

“Each time I would bring up a conflict, there would be stories in the media or picketing outside,” she said, “and there was more aggression to remove me as president.”

The two diversity initiatives Betters introduced were clubs for students of color and for queer students, and mandating diversity training and workshops for faculty.

Both met with some resistance, she said. Some parents objected to the clubs, and some high school faculty displayed their disapproval during the training sessions.

Betters departs

Nardin Academy president removed; former principal named as interim Sandra Betters has been replaced on an interim basis by Rebecca Reeder, whose 40 years at the school before retiring included 25 years as principal of the girls high school and seven years as senior vice president of academics.

Nardin Academy announced May 3 that Betters would step down June 30 “for the betterment of all within the Nardin community, including students and employees.”

The nine trustees who opposed her agreed at the same time to step off the board.

Some took the statement as an acknowledgement by Betters that she had become too divisive a figure to continue leading the school, but she told The News she made her decision to assure removal of the trustees she considered obstructionists.

Betters said she was close to reaching a separation agreement with the board when the Daughters of the Heart of Mary removed the trustees, but the newly empaneled board then reneged on what the previous board offered.

With the sides far apart, and Betters contending she was no longer bound by the June 1 departure date, the board terminated her.

Betters said she is still figuring out her next steps.

“I didn’t take this job for it to end up like this,” she said. “I didn’t go into this job to find out what is wrong with this school. I went into this job because this is my vocation.

“For me, the lawsuit is a way to share my side of the story and find a house of education, if you will, that aligns with what I believe students and families need and deserve, and that’s where my next step will be. I am completely confident there are more of those in the world than the Nardins.”

Betters said, in hindsight, that the only thing she would have done differently was to focus the board more quickly on critical areas.

“When I think of my behavior of working toward academic excellence, trying to make the school somewhat financially solvent, and really think about the ways to make the school an equitable place for all students in Western New York, I would have pushed harder on all three of those things,” she said.

“I would have worked harder to provide this understanding to the board a little bit earlier.”