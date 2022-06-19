'I pray with my eyes open': In scarred Charleston, the Buffalo shooting brings back the trauma

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Seven years after a white supremacist shot and killed his predecessor and eight others at Mother Emanuel AME Church here in the city where the Civil War began, the Rev. Eric S.C. Manning looks out from his desk at an omnipresent reminder of the horror that preceded him: a screen filled with security-camera shots of the historic church from multiple angles.

South Carolina State Rep. JA Moore heard the news from Buffalo, where another white supremacist is charged with murdering 10 African Americans at a Tops Markets store on May 14, and felt himself transported back to the day his sister was murdered. "It was like relived trauma," he said.

And like African Americans everywhere, Kellye McKenzie now lives with the twin traumas of Charleston and Buffalo, even though she didn't lose a loved one in either tragedy. Here in her hometown, she shops for groceries with Buffalo in mind: scouting out the exits, looking for empty low-lying shelves where her 8-year-old son could seek shelter from the next monster with an assault weapon.

Such is life today in Charleston, once the main arrival point for slaves entering the American colonies and today a charming seaside tourist town both capitalizing on and coping with its fraught history.

Here as in Buffalo, an armed racist changed more lives than he ended. The gunman killed Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney and the rest of Mother Emanuel's ministerial staff and several other well-known members of Charleston's Black community during Bible study, but even those who didn't lose family members remain beset with the agony the shooting unleashed.

"It just kind of sucked the energy out of your existence because of who these people were and what they represented in the community," said Garcia Williams, who knew Pinckney and several of the other victims.

The agony never ends. It's like an unwelcome guest who comes and goes.

"I'm still processing," Manning said.

He's by no means alone.

The pastor

To take the helm of Mother Emanuel is to take the helm of history. Founded 45 years before the Civil War, Mother Emanuel was the first independent African American congregation in the South, and its congregants suffered for it. In 1822, after a church leader launched a plot to free the city's slaves, the church was burned and 35 of its parishioners were executed.

That couldn't stop the faithful from building a glimmering Gothic Revival church on Calhoun Street where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would one day speak – but if you ask Manning for a tour, he won't do it without summoning security.

Mother Emanuel and the man who leads it live in a state of constant vigilance, always present with the past.

"We are still in this turmoil of racism, right? We haven't even begun in certain aspects to deal with it," said Manning, who joined Mother Emanuel the year after the shooting.

Since then, the soft-spoken, fatherly Manning has been a preacher-counselor, ministering to congregants on a two-steps-forward, one-step-back journey away from grief. Last month, they heard the news from Buffalo and took a big step back.

To try to help himself and his congregation cope, Manning pointed his parishioners to Psalm 37.

"Fret not yourself because of evildoers; be not envious of wrongdoers!" it begins. "For they will soon fade like the grass and wither like the green herb."

Still, Manning said, the Buffalo shooting served as a trigger for Mother Emanuel parishioners suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I believe it obviously affected our community more so than I thought it ever would," Manning said. "That was an attack carried out by a white supremacist who was self-radicalized, who had done all the same things that the shooter here had done. So it just brought it right back to our front door."

It wasn't easy, either, for Manning. Like many of his parishioners, he's seen a therapist during his time at Mother Emanuel.

"The fact that the congregation is having a hard time processing takes a toll. It takes a toll on the pastor," he said.

The survivors

The toll lands hardest on those who lost loved ones, like Moore and Chris Singleton. They're both commanding and confident: Moore a chef-turned-politician and Singleton a baseball player-turned-inspirational speaker. Yet they still feel the pain of an unimaginable loss.

Moore lost his sister, Myra Thompson, in the shooting.

"My daughter's about to be 3 years old," he said. "She'll never get to experience the love of my sister who she'll never know. How do I get over that?"

Moore said his grief grows in response to racism at its ugliest. When he heard about the Tops massacre, "immediately, all of those raw emotions that I felt when I found out that my sister was murdered were exacerbated – the sense of immense loss and helplessness and anger, the pain. I mean, that's going to be with me the rest of my life, right?"

Similarly, Singleton still mourns the loss of his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton.

"There's some days when I can talk about the tragedy and not get choked up," he said.

For Singleton, getting choked up is a sign of progress. After his mother was murdered, he shut people out, breaking up with his girlfriend and focusing on nothing but baseball.

"I made a big mistake by pretending that I was OK all the time," he said.

People kept telling Singleton: "You're so strong," but he came to hate it, realizing it wasn't true. Singleton sought counseling two years after his mother's murder. It helped him move on and reunite with his girlfriend, now his wife.

For both Moore and Singleton, moving on means helping others. His sister's murder prompted Moore to enter politics: a Democrat, he's fighting an uphill battle for a hate crimes law in one of the two states without one. And since Singleton's release by the Chicago Cubs in 2019, he has become an inspirational speaker, spreading the message: "Love is stronger than hate."

Both men felt compelled to come to Buffalo after the Tops massacre.

Moore met with Mayor Byron W. Brown, visited the memorial site and Grace United Church of Christ and spread a tough-love response to racism: "You have to fight for freedom. You have to demand justice. And you have to do that every day."

Singleton spoke to youngsters at the Buffalo Build Academy, Harvey Austin Elementary School, Cleveland Hill Elementary School and Cleveland Hill High School.

"I told them just like what happened in Buffalo, something really, really sad happened to my mom because of the color of her skin," he said. "And I was just trying to teach him that we shouldn't hate somebody based on their skin color, and they should feel proud of their skin color even after something like this happens."

The counselors

Mental health professionals have been hard at work healing the Charleston community in the seven years since the murders at Mother Emanuel, but on May 14, their work got harder.

The Tops market shooting served as what they call a "trauma cue."

"The people in Charleston are just feeling a lot of fear, sadness, hyper-vigilance, avoidance, irritability – all of those same symptoms that came about in the years after Emanuel AME all of a sudden are rehashed," said Dr. Angela Moreland, a psychologist and associate professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, which runs the Charleston-based National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center.

Such feelings are particularly acute for the 30% of people exposed to trauma who go on to develop PTSD, Moreland said.

That's just one of the lessons counselors here have learned that will apply in Buffalo, too.

They said people didn't have to witness the Tops shooting to be traumatized by it. Anyone who shops at Tops might be traumatized. So might anyone who has experienced prior trauma, or any African American.

And people recovering from trauma will suffer setbacks when trauma cues arise – and there will be plenty of them. Public photos or videos of the shooting suspect will be trauma cues. So will every step of the court cases against him.

Moreland recommended that people in Buffalo download the National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center's "Transcend" app, which walks people through every step of the trauma recovery process.

Tenelle O. Jones, a social worker who spent three years working at Mother Emanuel, said many touched by the Buffalo tragedy will need help.

"I would encourage them to connect to grief support, whether it's a grief support group or a grief counselor, so they can really be on their journey and in a healthier way," Jones said.

Even therapists need help recovering from mass violence, which is why Jones runs a monthly session for people at the Medical University of South Carolina. Her last session came the day after another gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

"People all cried," Moreland said. "I cried, even though I was supposed to be there providing resources."

The wary

Above all, the racially motivated massacres leave African Americans in Charleston feeling wary, fearing that in America in 2022, another racist gunman could appear anywhere, at any time.

"I pray with my eyes open," said Moore, the state legislator. "Since the tragedy, I can't close my eyes in church. I mean, I legitimately can't do it."

Garcia Williams, who served on Mother Emanuel's Victims Services Coordinating Council but belongs to another church, said people are nervous there, too. Whenever a noise interrupts the stillness, people start ducking.

"And it could be just a hymnal or something that falls on the floor," she said.

Williams – who serves as executive director of a nonprofit organization that aims to steer people to the public resources they need – said the Charleston shooting modified her behavior. Everywhere she goes, she locates the exits and windows as soon as she gets there.

"That's a daily existence for me," Williams said.

It's a daily existence, too, for Kellye McKenzie, managing director at a Charleston health care consulting firm.

"My modification of behavior honestly has come on the heels of Buffalo," she said. "That, to me, was really jarring."

Not only does McKenzie scout out hiding spots for her son Max when the family goes grocery shopping, but she also won't let him run ahead of her like 8-year-olds are prone to do. She won't wear headphones in the store because she wants to hear everything that's happening.

"My husband thinks I'm obsessive," she said, but she does it all with Max in mind.

But that's not all she has on her mind. She knows that white supremacism is deadly, that Black children are four times more likely to die by gunshot than white children are, and that police officers might not look at Max the way they look at white boys.

And someday she will have to tell Max all of those things.

"We haven't had the talk yet, but it's inevitable that we will have to have that talk, and sooner rather than later," she said.

