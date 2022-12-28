 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'I kept calling her and calling': Family grieves nurse who died in Buffalo blizzard

  • Updated
Anndel Taylor, in an image provided by her family. Taylor, 22, died in the blizzard that hit Buffalo.

 Courtesy of Taylor's family
Anndel Taylor left work at 2 p.m. Friday, but her car got stuck just six minutes from her Buffalo home, with a blizzard raging around her. 

By 4 p.m., on a group text with her sisters in Charlotte, N.C., Taylor, 22, let them know she was trapped and was trying to contact emergency responders. Hours and hours went by, and Taylor waited, running her car occasionally to keep warm. The group of sisters texted constantly, with Taylor sending them updates and videos, including one 16-second clip of the snow piling up around her car.

Anndel Taylor, 22, got stuck in the Buffalo blizzard on Friday, Dec. 23, and texted updates to her sisters in Charlotte, including a 16-second video of the snow piling up around her. The family found out on Christmas Eve night that Taylor had died.

The last texts from Taylor to her sisters were sent around midnight. She let them know she planned to try to get some sleep while she waited to be rescued. If rescuers didn't arrive by the time she woke up, Taylor planned to walk to find help. 

But on Christmas Eve morning, Taylor's sisters could no longer reach her.

"I kept calling her and calling and calling, and she didn't answer," said Shawnequa Brown, one of Taylor's sisters.

The sisters tracked Taylor's iPhone and desperately tried to get help from 660 miles away. But on Christmas Eve night, they found out Taylor had died in the storm.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Christmas Day, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed the news to the public: "Sadly, I have to report our Erie County Department of Health has confirmed another death: a 22 year old female who was found in a car in Buffalo. There are now 13 confirmed deaths from the Blizzard. Unfortunately, we do expect that number to grow."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Taylor is one of at least 38 people in Erie and Niagara counties who died in the storm, which now has a higher death toll than the Blizzard of '77.

Brown said Taylor was was born in Westchester County, N.Y., and moved to Charlotte when she was 2 years old. About a year and a half ago, Brown said, Taylor moved to Buffalo to take care of her father. That's when she started working here, too.

Taylor was a certified nurse assistant at RCA at Aurora Park, a nursing home in East Aurora. She was originally hired to work in the dietary department there, but had worked her way up to become a certified nurse assistant, receiving her certification Oct. 3. She also was a member of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the union confirmed Taylor's death in the storm, calling her a dedicated caretaker to residents at RCA at Aurora Park.

"1199SEIU Healthcare workers throughout Western New York have made tremendous sacrifices to care for their residents, patients, and clients," the union wrote on Facebook. "While the storm continues to take a toll on our communities, our 1199SEIU family will continue to support each other, and all those affected."

The union shared a fundraiser started by Brown to help the family say their final goodbyes. As of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser had raised nearly $40,000, exceeding its $12,000 goal. 

Brown said her family is devastated that emergency responders weren't able to reach Taylor in time, despite Taylor's efforts to reach emergency responders and their own pleas for help. They understand the blizzard was worse than a normal Buffalo snowstorm, but the family feels the region's response seemed unprepared. 

"I just feel like there's more they could have done to find people, not just my sister, but other people," Brown said.

Brown said that while the family hasn't been informed of the cause of death, they believe the car's tailpipe was buried in snow, leading them to think Taylor died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"That's why we feel like she actually probably did die peacefully," said Brown, noting Taylor had her feet on the dashboard, leaning back, while she communicated with her sisters. 

Anndel Taylor

Anndel Taylor, 22, was on her way home Friday afternoon when her car got stuck in the blizzard. She died in her car while waiting to be rescued. 

Now, Brown and her family are left grieving Taylor.

Brown described Taylor as caring and giving, someone who was loved, no matter where she was. 

Taylor loved music, singing and dancing. She was always smiling, and she always thought of others before herself.

"She's the strong one in the family," Brown said. "She always brings us together, like when we're going through whatever, she'll step in. She's the youngest, and she acts like she's the oldest."

Even though Taylor was a 12-hour ride away from family in Charlotte, she made the journey whenever she could.

Brown last saw Taylor on Thanksgiving, when Taylor planned to surprise the family by coming down to visit unannounced. But Taylor's car broke down in Virginia, so her mother drove four hours each way to bring her to Charlotte. 

The family saw her Thanksgiving night, albeit a little later than planned.

Brown is convinced Taylor would have made a trip home for Christmas, too, even if that ended up being this week after the blizzard had passed. 

Instead, the family found out the devastating news.

"I feel like with all the people that passed, my sister would have been really heartbroken about it, as well," Brown said, "just like everybody included in this situation, because that's how much she cared."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

