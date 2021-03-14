Erin Hegarty-Snyder has her system in place: Tear open the alcohol swab. Lay it on the table next to the gauze. Place a small bandage to the right. Look up, call over to the patient.

Allow a smile. It’s been a year since she could do that.

The syringes are in a box to her right. They are already loaded with Moderna vaccines, ready for the recipients: an 80-something barber, a mid-20s medical student, a late-40s government worker. They are here at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s St. Joseph Campus, which for most of the last year, has been a Covid-19-only facility.

For Hegarty-Snyder, a registered nurse, it’s been a Covid-only year, one that has her fitfully dreaming about patients at night and clipping their obituaries from the newspaper. A year in which her stress has knotted the muscles between her shoulders and wrenched her lower back. A year that has hit the 12-month mark on a calendar but is not nearly over.

But on this Tuesday afternoon in March, it feels different. The 35 Covid patients on the upper floors of the hospital today is half of what it was six weeks ago, in the aftermath of the holiday spike. It’s quiet enough for Hegarty-Snyder to spend some days administering vaccines on the hospital’s ground floor, an easy and joyful assignment. She isn't armored with a respirator or eye protection. She is wearing an ocean-blue warmup jacket emblazoned with “ER,” a throwback to her pre-pandemic job in the St. Joseph emergency room. Back in the ER, she helped people in trauma, working fast to fix wounds and save lives, before moving on to the next person.

But in the year of Covid, the only thing that’s been fast is the speed of life's changes. The virus arrived last spring, and her hospital was converted into color-coded zones. Hegarty-Snyder works in the “red zone,” which quickly filled with patients last spring, and again in fall and winter. She nursed them for weeks, holding their hands when no family could visit, holding computer tablets so spouses and children and grandchildren could say goodbye.

But today she isn't nursing people to the end of their lives. It’s the opposite.

Hegarty-Snyder doesn’t know who’s coming next on this afternoon, but they're getting: a shot at life.

“Honestly, today was the first day I woke up in a really long time to get ready for work where I didn’t dread coming in,” she says. “This is the closest we’ve been to normal – or any kind of hope for normal – in a year.”

* * *

It’s precisely 6 a.m. on a wind-whipped January morning when Hegarty-Snyder steps onto the north wing of the fourth floor – a red zone. The patient doors are open. There’s no need to close them, no need to seal their air inside: They all have Covid-19.

In most rooms, patients are sleeping. In one, a man has pulled himself to the edge of his bed, his shirt off. His eyes are trained on the floor as he takes slow, deep breaths, coaxing his lungs to intake as much oxygen as they’ll allow. He looks up as Hegarty-Snyder rolls her cart down the hallway to her first patient, a 93-year-old woman who was admitted a few days earlier. She’s awake but not fully lucid. Her body is wrestling with itself: She is combating the frailness of old age, struggling enough with eating to have her nurses asking doctors about a feeding tube. Like nearly everyone here, she is fighting for air.

Hegarty-Snyder looks at the woman’s pulse oximeter, which reads the level of oxygen in a person’s blood. It’s in the high 80s – not good enough. “Give me slow, deep breaths, in through your nose, and out through your mouth,” Hegarty-Snyder says, her voice soft and bright, like a mother talking to a young child.

The woman complies, and it works. The oxygen number jumps into the low 90s. But all too often, these are temporary fixes. Days later, the woman will die. So, too, will the shirtless man who was sitting on the edge of his bed.

Early in the pandemic, Hegarty-Snyder was assigned to the intensive care unit, where patients were frequently breathing through ventilators and in medically induced comas, unable to talk. But on the medical floor, she gets to know her patients.

“Everyone is alert and you're able to communicate with them the entire time,” she says. “You learn about their lives, you learn about their families, you learn about things that they feel that they're missing out on or worries that they have in it.

“It's soul crushing this time around.”

* * *

Nursing isn’t just about ending sickness. It’s about healing. For nurses like Hegarty-Snyder, Covid-19 has made that goal daunting and elusive.

“Along with the physical, emotional and spiritual exhaustion that many of them are experiencing, they’re also experiencing moral suffering – and that’s different from burnout,” said Cynda Hylton Rushton, a registered nurse and Ph.D. who is a professor of clinical ethics at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. She was speaking last fall at an Association of Health Care Journalists conference. “Moral distress is that experience that arises when we know what we ought to do but we’re unable to act on it, because there are some kind of constraints. In the pandemic, there are lots of constraints, largely out of our control.”

Like death.

Dr. Sandra Reinhold, a licensed psychologist, provides counseling to several health care workers. Hegarty-Snyder, who is one of her clients, is an example of someone who became a nurse “because they want to help and they wanted to heal people, and that’s particularly damaging for those people.”

Nurses like that, said Reinhold, develop empathy distress – “taking on someone else's pain,” she said. “But there's nothing you can do with it, and you're helpless. They're not used to being helpless, especially in the emergency department. They're used to doing their part and moving on. They usually aren't in that space where everything they do is futile.”

Hegarty-Snyder carries this tension in her neck, shoulders and lower back. So many nurses do.

“They hold onto things almost as if it’s an external way of showing their stress,” said Hegarty-Snyder’s massage therapist, Stephanie Szpila Latawiec, whose clients at her Amherst health center, Momma Bee Well, include several workers from St. Joseph.

Hegarty-Snyder came to Latawiec one time and said, “We had 13 patients die last weekend. I have never seen anything like that in my entire career.”

So many nurses have similar stories, and they carry them in their bodies. It takes touch and talk to help them release it. “I’ll say, ‘OK, let your arm go, relax,’ ” Latawiec said. “They need a little more coaxing to get into that space sometimes.”

Hegarty-Snyder, 41, has been a nurse since 2003, and though she saw tragedy and trauma in the emergency room, she was usually able to leave her patients at work. Covid changed that. She treats her patients daily. She talks to them, and their families. She sees them fighting for life, and when those fights are lost, she absorbs that pain. Away from work, her mind is caregiving, thinking of that woman’s oxygen level, that man’s struggle for air. She reads the death notices in the newspaper and notes everyone she knows. She dreams about work, and can wake up in the middle of the night, thinking about a patient. “I don’t know how not to care,” Hegarty-Snyder said. “I don’t know how to stop it.”

* * *

Early in the pandemic, Hegarty-Snyder and her husband, Tripp Snyder, a supervisor for JetBlue at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, developed a system for her re-entry to home after a hospital shift. Before any substantive conversation happened, and before spending time with the couple’s now-3-year-old son, Jackson, Hegarty-Snyder would take a hot shower. Scrubbing the virus from her skin was only part of the strategy. “On the days where it was really hard for me emotionally, I would cry in the shower,” Hegarty-Snyder said, “so they didn’t have to see me cry.”

But Tripp knew. His wife is typically expressive. She loves to talk. When she didn’t – when she was clearly holding in – he could tell the patients were still with her. The loss of life was weighing on her. “It was all uncharted territory,” said Tripp, adding that the “second go-round” – the fall-to-winter spike – “was harder.”

One time last fall, Erin said, “Oh my God, this is going to happen again. I don’t know if I can do this again.”

Tripp, trying to be supportive, told his wife, “Don’t talk like that. You know you can do this. You did it once before.” He paid attention to the details of what he could do to support Erin, doing things like drawing her a bath before she got home, with candles aglow. On nights when she didn’t have the energy to put their son to bed, he took over bedtime duties.

“Sometimes when I come home, I’m in a not-great mood,” Erin said. “Sometimes I get angry. But more often, I’m sad. I’m emotional. But really do try not to cry in front of them. I try to do that in private.”

* * *

Back on the ground floor of the hospital on this Tuesday afternoon in March, Hegarty-Snyder is finally feeling buoyant. When she received her own vaccine in December, she cried – joyfully this time – in her car. Now, with syringes filled with a long-awaited vaccine, she’s able to give that feeling to others. As she’s pushing the needles into the arms of people receiving their second shot, she’s making small talk, the kind of simple, happy conversation that’s been so elusive for the last year.

“So, any big plans for the rest of your day?” she asks the barber.

“Yeah,” he said, as he rolled his sleeve down. “I’m going back to work.”

Hegarty-Snyder treated someone who is standing up, walking out and going back to his life. So simple. So sweet. So rare.

