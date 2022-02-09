 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I ain't going nowhere': Anxious parents wait for children inside McKinley High School
0 comments
featured

'I ain't going nowhere': Anxious parents wait for children inside McKinley High School

Support this work for $1 a month
Parents wait for word

Parents gather outside McKinley High School where a shooting was reported on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

The scene playing out at McKinley High School is every parent's worst nightmare: a shooting at their child's school.

For Markiel Hall, whose son was inside the building on lockdown, the lack of concrete information was infuriating.

"I'm worried about my child. People are shooting up schools for no reason," Hall said.

Police said an unidentified gunman shot two people, a student and a security guard, outside the school Wednesday shortly after dismissal. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

As other parents and assembled media milled outside the building, Hall called his son, also named Markiel, and confirmed that the 11th-grader was safe.

"I'm waiting outside. I ain't going nowhere," he assured his boy.

The elder Hall was clearly frustrated that police and school officials were offering little information about how long the 100 or so students that were still in the building would be forced to stay there.

A short time later, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia explained to media the process of reuniting children and parents was being taken deliberately to avoid a chaotic crush of people. He stressed the building was safe and had been cleared of any possible threats, and was considered in "shelter in place" status. 

Hall expressed disbelief that a shooting could take place at McKinley. 

"Who gets shot on Elmwood? At school?" he said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Official briefing outside McKinley High School

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News