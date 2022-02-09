'I ain't going nowhere': Anxious parents wait for children inside McKinley High School

The scene playing out at McKinley High School is every parent's worst nightmare: a shooting at their child's school.

For Markiel Hall, whose son was inside the building on lockdown, the lack of concrete information was infuriating.

"I'm worried about my child. People are shooting up schools for no reason," Hall said.

Police said an unidentified gunman shot two people, a student and a security guard, outside the school Wednesday shortly after dismissal.

As other parents and assembled media milled outside the building, Hall called his son, also named Markiel, and confirmed that the 11th-grader was safe.

"I'm waiting outside. I ain't going nowhere," he assured his boy.

The elder Hall was clearly frustrated that police and school officials were offering little information about how long the 100 or so students that were still in the building would be forced to stay there.