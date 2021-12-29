 Skip to main content
I-90 eastbound slowed due to tractor trailer fire
A tractor trailer on fire on the eastbound shoulder of I-90 near Walden Avenue has backed up rush hour traffic, the traffic reporting agency NITTEC reported Wednesday evening. 

A traffic camera image disseminated around 4 p.m. showed the vehicle with heavy flames sending up a plume of black smoke near the Walden Galleria. Fire crews had arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze around 4:30 p.m. 

The resulting lane closures caused stop-and-go traffic for a three-mile stretch on the Thruway as far back as the I-190 interchange, NITTEC reported.

The cause of the fire and any possible injuries weren't immediately reported by New York State Police. 

