I-90 eastbound slowed due to tractor trailer fire

A tractor trailer on fire on the eastbound shoulder of I-90 near Walden Avenue has backed up rush hour traffic, the traffic reporting agency NITTEC reported Wednesday evening.
A traffic camera image disseminated around 4 p.m. showed the vehicle with heavy flames sending up a plume of black smoke near the Walden Galleria. Fire crews had arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze around 4:30 p.m.
A tractor-trailer fire on the EB 90 at Walden Ave is now causing stop-and-go delays back to the 190 #Buffalo #BUF #traffic pic.twitter.com/jLtHWNWXaH— TTN Buffalo (@TotalTrafficBUF) December 29, 2021
The resulting lane closures caused stop-and-go traffic for a three-mile stretch on the Thruway as far back as the I-190 interchange, NITTEC reported.
The cause of the fire and any possible injuries weren't immediately reported by New York State Police.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.