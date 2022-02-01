Husband on trial, accused of strangling wife to death in Town of Tonawanda

Testimony began Tuesday in the murder trial of Jose Ruiz Jr., a Town of Tonawanda man charged in the Dec. 9, 2019, beating and strangulation death of his wife inside their Tillotson Street home.
In his opening statement, Assistant Erie County District Attorney John Feroletto described how the victim in the case, 59-year-old Maville Ruiz, lay strangled to death in a pool of her own blood on the floor of her bedroom after being badly beaten. Forensic evidence, an autopsy and Jose Ruiz's statement to police hours after the murder, Feroletto told the six-man/six woman jury in Erie County Court, will show how Maville scratched and clawed her attacker as she fought back in a futile attempt to save her life.
"All of that evidence, when you consider it, speaks to only one inescapable conclusion, that this defendant beat and strangled to death his wife, Maville Ruiz, (and) that this defendant is guilty of murder," Feroletto said.
Jose Ruiz was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter, but the charge was raised to second-degree murder following the results of an autopsy that showed Maville Ruiz was not only beaten but also strangled. In his opening Tuesday, Feroletto said the autopsy showed that her assailant continued to strangle her for an additional five to seven minutes after Maville Ruiz lost consciousness.
Feroletto said the autopsy also showed the victim was struck so hard that her teeth were knocked out. Feroletto added that there were injuries to every part of Maville Ruiz's body following a prolonged and sustained beating at the hands of her husband who, the prosecutor said, attempted to clean up the crime scene before fleeing to an apartment on 7th Street on the West Side of Buffalo. Feroletto said Jose Ruiz then called 911 in Buffalo and said, "a murder was committed, and I want to give myself up."
During a subsequent interview with Town of Tonawanda police, Feroletto said, Jose Ruiz admitted to fighting with his wife over him losing his job and not paying his fair share of the household bills. Feroletto said Jose Ruiz also admitted to punching and slapping his wife four or five times.
Defense attorney Joseph Terranova, during his opening statement, acknowledged that his client admitted being present when his wife was injured, but asked the jury to keep an open mind and consider what was Jose Ruiz's intent.
The jury heard testimony from Town of Tonawanda Patrol Officer Christopher Hoffman, who was first dispatched to the scene of the homicide on Dec. 9, 2019, and Town of Tonawanda Police Department Lt. Gary Reinhart, an investigator on the scene.
On Wednesday, the jury is scheduled to hear testimony from Erie County Chief Medical Examiner Tara Mahar.
Where to turn for help
The Family Justice Center is a one-stop center for victims and their families to safely escape abuse. Call 558-7233 or go to fjcsafe.org.
Child and Family Services operates a 24/7 domestic violence hotline: 862-HELP. For help finding shelter, call 884-6000.
For information about Child and Family Services' Haven House, go to cfsbny.org/programs/haven-house/.