Husband on trial, accused of strangling wife to death in Town of Tonawanda

Feroletto said the autopsy also showed the victim was struck so hard that her teeth were knocked out. Feroletto added that there were injuries to every part of Maville Ruiz's body following a prolonged and sustained beating at the hands of her husband who, the prosecutor said, attempted to clean up the crime scene before fleeing to an apartment on 7th Street on the West Side of Buffalo. Feroletto said Jose Ruiz then called 911 in Buffalo and said, "a murder was committed, and I want to give myself up."

During a subsequent interview with Town of Tonawanda police, Feroletto said, Jose Ruiz admitted to fighting with his wife over him losing his job and not paying his fair share of the household bills. Feroletto said Jose Ruiz also admitted to punching and slapping his wife four or five times.

Defense attorney Joseph Terranova, during his opening statement, acknowledged that his client admitted being present when his wife was injured, but asked the jury to keep an open mind and consider what was Jose Ruiz's intent.

The jury heard testimony from Town of Tonawanda Patrol Officer Christopher Hoffman, who was first dispatched to the scene of the homicide on Dec. 9, 2019, and Town of Tonawanda Police Department Lt. Gary Reinhart, an investigator on the scene.