 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunt Mortgage relocates main offices to Brisbane Building
0 comments

Hunt Mortgage relocates main offices to Brisbane Building

Support this work for $1 a month

Hunt Mortgage Corp., the home lending division of Hunt Real Estate Corp., has moved into new state-of-the-art digs in Buffalo's Brisbane Building.

The 37-year-old mortgage brokerage group relocated from 5400 Broadway in Lancaster to the second floor of the historic downtown office building at 403 Main St., which the Hunt family has owned since 1988, when it was acquired by C. Stuart Hunt.

It now joins Hunt Commercial Real Estate Corp., which has been in the building since the acquisition, and recently moved to adjacent space on the second floor. Hunt's title insurance agency, Network Title, is located on the building's seventh floor, where the parent company's chairman and CEO, Peter Hunt, also has an office.

Hunt Mortgage now occupies 10,000 square feet of space, with technology linking its central origination, processing and closing teams to its operations in Arizona, Colorado, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida and Massachusetts.

The division also has multiple conference rooms, a training room, a video and sound recording studio, an exercise facility and a series of meeting spaces, while its mortgage lenders that work directly with customers and Hunt real estate agents will operate mostly from the brokerage branches.

The Brisbane Building was the second location of the original Hunt Business Agency, the predecessor to Hunt Real Estate, which was started by Charles S. Hunt in 1911.

"As HUNT Mortgage moves in, we begin a new era for our organization,” Hunt said. “We are anticipating strong growth as we enter our 110th anniversary year and believe there is great benefit to having our core business systems closely connected to truly always be there for our customers and our sales professionals in our six regions.”

The move by Hunt Mortgage – formerly Devere Capital Corp. until a 2006 rebranding – comes just weeks after the company was cited by the state Department of Financial Services in a report that found a pattern of redlining in Buffalo among nonbank mortgage lenders in general. The state did not find Hunt guilty of violating any laws or intentionally discriminating, but said it wasn't paying enough attention to fair lending issues and had weak compliance programs.

The firm promptly agreed to fix the problems, increase its marketing to minorities and minority neighborhoods, and develop special financing programs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snowstorms in Fredericksburg

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

Plunging mortgage rates create 'incredible' opportunity; But record lows stir fears economic recovery is stalling

  • Updated

Nick Buscaglia never thought he would have to dig into his father’s old books from his days of working at the former Buffalo Savings Bank decades ago. But that’s the only way the M&T Bank Corp. executive could find loan amortization tables that went low enough to handle current mortgage rates. “These are the lowest rates since Fannie [Mae]and

Latest Headlines

Hunt to close Sarasota, Fla., office 70 agents offered jobs at rival firm

  • Updated

Hunt Real Estate Corp. said this week that it is closing its traditional brokerage in the Sarasota, Fla., market at the end of the year and transferring its business there to rival Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. The Buffalo-based brokerage firm operates three Hunt Real Estate ERA offices with more than 70 agents in the Sarasota area, while Coldwell

Latest Headlines

Prudential to merge with Hunt in Syracuse Move boosts Hunt in Central New York

  • Updated

Williamsville-based Hunt Real Estate Corp. is merging its Syracuse-area operations with Prudential First Properties to create the largest residential real estate firm in Central New York. Hunt Chairman and Chief Executive Peter F. Hunt announced the merger Wednesday, a move that will put more than 400 real estate agents under the Hunt Real Estate ERA banner in the greater

Latest Headlines

Hunt adds own name to mortgage division

  • Updated

After years of using two brand names for related businesses, Hunt Real Estate Corp. has dropped the Devere Mortgage name from its affiliated home loan division. The Buffalo-based real estate brokerage had operated Devere Mortgage Corp. — formerly Devere Capital Corp. — under the separate name in the belief that a different brand could draw customers from outside the

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Letchworth State Park is a winter wonderland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News