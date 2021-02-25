Hunt Mortgage relocates main offices to Brisbane Building

Hunt Mortgage Corp., the home lending division of Hunt Real Estate Corp., has moved into new state-of-the-art digs in Buffalo's Brisbane Building.
The 37-year-old mortgage brokerage group relocated from 5400 Broadway in Lancaster to the second floor of the historic downtown office building at 403 Main St., which the Hunt family has owned since 1988, when it was acquired by C. Stuart Hunt.
It now joins Hunt Commercial Real Estate Corp., which has been in the building since the acquisition, and recently moved to adjacent space on the second floor. Hunt's title insurance agency, Network Title, is located on the building's seventh floor, where the parent company's chairman and CEO, Peter Hunt, also has an office.
Hunt Mortgage now occupies 10,000 square feet of space, with technology linking its central origination, processing and closing teams to its operations in Arizona, Colorado, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida and Massachusetts.
The division also has multiple conference rooms, a training room, a video and sound recording studio, an exercise facility and a series of meeting spaces, while its mortgage lenders that work directly with customers and Hunt real estate agents will operate mostly from the brokerage branches.
The Brisbane Building was the second location of the original Hunt Business Agency, the predecessor to Hunt Real Estate, which was started by Charles S. Hunt in 1911.
"As HUNT Mortgage moves in, we begin a new era for our organization,” Hunt said. “We are anticipating strong growth as we enter our 110th anniversary year and believe there is great benefit to having our core business systems closely connected to truly always be there for our customers and our sales professionals in our six regions.”
The move by Hunt Mortgage – formerly Devere Capital Corp. until a 2006 rebranding – comes just weeks after the company was cited by the state Department of Financial Services in a report that found a pattern of redlining in Buffalo among nonbank mortgage lenders in general. The state did not find Hunt guilty of violating any laws or intentionally discriminating, but said it wasn't paying enough attention to fair lending issues and had weak compliance programs.
The firm promptly agreed to fix the problems, increase its marketing to minorities and minority neighborhoods, and develop special financing programs.