Hunt Mortgage relocates main offices to Brisbane Building

Hunt Mortgage Corp., the home lending division of Hunt Real Estate Corp., has moved into new state-of-the-art digs in Buffalo's Brisbane Building.

The 37-year-old mortgage brokerage group relocated from 5400 Broadway in Lancaster to the second floor of the historic downtown office building at 403 Main St., which the Hunt family has owned since 1988, when it was acquired by C. Stuart Hunt.

It now joins Hunt Commercial Real Estate Corp., which has been in the building since the acquisition, and recently moved to adjacent space on the second floor. Hunt's title insurance agency, Network Title, is located on the building's seventh floor, where the parent company's chairman and CEO, Peter Hunt, also has an office.

Hunt Mortgage now occupies 10,000 square feet of space, with technology linking its central origination, processing and closing teams to its operations in Arizona, Colorado, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida and Massachusetts.

The division also has multiple conference rooms, a training room, a video and sound recording studio, an exercise facility and a series of meeting spaces, while its mortgage lenders that work directly with customers and Hunt real estate agents will operate mostly from the brokerage branches.