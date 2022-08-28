Hundreds show up at casting call for chance to work with Benny the Butcher

Alexis Howard is ready for her close-up.

The 29-year-old from Buffalo's East Side had taken acting classes, memorized her lines and was waiting her turn to audition for a role in Griselda Films' latest movie, "Conflicted II: The Prequel."

"Being onstage, that's intense," she said. "But I'm ready."

Her biggest hope is to work alongside Benny the Butcher, the Buffalo-born rapper featured in the film. She refers to him by his real name, Jeremie Damon Pennick.

"There's a lot you can learn from an individual who has been there before you," she said. "The information he has can lead someone from the East Side a long way."

Pennick was on the premises Sunday as hundreds of hopefuls showed up at the Millennium Buffalo hotel in Cheektowaga for the crime drama's open casting call.

The film's writer and producer, Duece King, and director, Amire Reed, are both local to Buffalo. Like the first film, "Conflicted II" is based in the Queen City. While the first movie featured Buffalo gang member Marcus trying to fly straight after prison, the second film shows what sent him away in the first place and how it affects his nephew, played by Pennick.

Griselda Films said it received more than a thousand applications to audition.

Rukyia McMiller had a chance at a trip to celebrate her 39th birthday, but she stayed in town so she wouldn't miss her chance at stardom. She sent in her headshot and received a few pages of lines to practice. She spent her last few moments in line trying to shake off a case of nerves.

"I know the lines, but I feel like I'm going to freeze when I get in there," she said. "But my nerves are going to come down and I'm gonna do a great job."

She also looks up to Pennick.

"He grinded real hard. He's been doing it for so long and he worked hard until he got what he wanted," she said. "He deserves everything he has got and everything that's coming to him."

Julian Meadows, 29, from the East Side, has been practicing his lines every day in hopes of getting a part.

"It would mean a lot to me, it really would," he said. "Just to see my face on that big screen. See how it feels. Have people say, 'Hey, I saw you in that movie.'"

He's grateful to Pennick for giving back to his home community, even after making it big. Pennick got his big break in 2017 when he signed a deal with Eminem's Shady Records. He has been paying it forward in Buffalo, and rapping the city's praises ever since.

"He put us on the map," Meadows said. "If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have opportunities like this."

Devone Snead, 46, of downtown Buffalo, regularly had access to acting gigs when he lived in New York City and New Jersey, but it's less often such opportunities arise in Buffalo, he said. He has appeared on the HBO show "Oz" and on several commercials. He is a fan of Benny the Butcher and the original "Conflicted" film.

"This is opening doors for a lot of people," he said.