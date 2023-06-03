Rhythmic clicking sounds echoed through Dunn Tire Club at Highmark Stadium on Saturday as hundreds of people from all over Western New York learned the basics of hands-only CPR training, practicing on manikins that elicited a "click" every time a chest compression reached the proper depth.

Instructors, among them Paula Taton, taught groups of 15 to 20 at a time, providing 30 minutes of training on ideal form and hand placement, as well as correct depth and rate of compressions.

"When you do CPR, you're going to have locked elbows," Taton advised one group, before calling out the flailing, elbows-bent portrayal often depicted on TV. "You're using your abs, your back, your core, your shoulders and you are pressing straight down."

Then it was time to practice.

Click ... click ... click.

Down on the field, where attendees went after completing their training, was real-life proof of the power of the emergency lifesaving procedure: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose recovery from a sudden cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game in early January has proven, once again, the importance of CPR – especially if performed immediately – in increasing the chance of survival.

In a 20-minute news conference, Hamlin and officials from the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York spoke of how Saturday's event was just the beginning of April's announcement that the Bills were committing $1 million over five years to team up with the American Heart Association to train thousands of Western New Yorkers in CPR. In addition to Hamlin, Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest at home last year and was saved through CPR administered by her youngest daughter.

"The long term goal is to ensure that in the face of cardiac emergency, anyone anywhere is prepared and empowered to perform CPR and become that vital link in the overall chain of survival," said Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

Saturday's event also was the first event of a new tour for Hamlin's foundation. Hamlin announced Saturday that his Chasing M's Foundation had launched a CPR Tour, which will bring CPR training and the distribution of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to youth sports and community groups in cities across the country.

After his remarks Saturday, Hamlin handed out AEDs to youth football organizations in attendance, with some of the young players dressed in their jerseys and fresh from on-field activities such as running drills and pass accuracy stations.

'Help somebody else'

Truman Leeper made the trip up from Jamestown, getting an AED for his Jamestown Area Midget Football League, but he also was drawn to the event for personal reasons.

Leeper said his heart stopped on New Year's Day, about 24 hours before Hamlin's did.

He was having an asthma attack, and his wife was driving him to the emergency room when it happened. Leeper said that he ended up going without oxygen so long that his heart stopped. Once at the hospital, it took about eight minutes to revive him, he said.

Leeper was in a coma for three days, waking up to see all the headlines about Hamlin.

"It's inspiring to see his story," he said. "Mine was pretty much a day before his happened."

Leeper said he spent about a week in the ER and the intensive care unit and was able to get "back to 100% within about a month."

So when he heard about the event Saturday, he was eager to learn the skills that helped save him.

"Maybe I can help somebody else," Leeper said.

More events planned

Since Hamlin's cardiac arrest, local American Heart Association officials said they've seen a significant increase in demand for CPR training – good news, considering nearly three out of four cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occur in homes.

The goal of events such as what was held Saturday is to give people enough confidence to provide assistance until emergency help can arrive. During Taton's training sessions, she told groups about the importance of CPR in getting the blood flowing to the vital organs when a person becomes unresponsive.

"You push hard and fast in the center of the chest until more highly trained professionals can arrive to assist that person," said Taton, a registered nurse who has been an American Heart Association CPR instructor for about 15 years. "Doing nothing, the person has a much less chance of survival. Doing this, it increases their chance of survival by two or threefold."

The 30-minute training sessions Saturday also gave people an overview of how to use an AED, a medical device that can detect the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, administer an electric shock to reestablish normal rhythm.

And more events are planned, including next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion at 1100 Jefferson Ave.

Those interested in attending can visit heart.org/BuffaloBillsCPR. On that website, click "CPR Event Ticket" to get a free ticket and choose a session time.