Hundreds of cases dropped as DA's Office struggles with discovery rules, workload

In any given year, about a quarter of the misdemeanor cases in Erie County are either dismissed by the District Attorney's Office or adjourned in contemplation of dismissal, meaning the charges will be dropped if the arrested person stays out of trouble. These are typically low-level, nonviolent offenses like possession of small amounts of illegal drugs or criminal mischief. District Attorney John Flynn can live with that.
What he can't abide is what has happened in 2021, when he said his office dropped hundreds more misdemeanor cases than usual because a new state mandate and a Covid-related backlog that he said made it impossible for prosecutors to keep up.
"We were slammed," Flynn said.
That's why Flynn's office has become the fastest-growing county office since 2019 and why the Erie County Legislature is expected to approve even more full-time jobs for the office when it passes a 2022 budget Thursday.
The DA's Office has seen one of biggest expansions of new jobs even after nine positions were temporarily left vacant last year to save the county money. Compared with 2020, the increase in District Attorney's Office positions is expected to grow by more than $4 million – 26% – in additional pay and benefits by next year. Flynn noted the state has provided the county $3.8 million to assist with discovery-related costs.
His office employs 95 assistant district attorneys, and with the additional budgeted positions, would grow to a team of 103 lawyers, plus additional support staff, Flynn said.
County officials have generally supported Flynn's staffing requests, sympathetic to the burden placed on his office by the state and concerned about criminal cases getting dumped because of a lack of resources to prosecute them.
Of the roughly 1,500 misdemeanor cases dismissed so far this year, roughly half were dropped because of new state discovery rules requiring all evidence to be handed over to defense lawyers more quickly. Court shutdowns due to Covid-19 also added to an unwieldy pile up of cases that had to be resolved.
Flynn has argued that compared with Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties, all of which have dozens more assistant district attorneys, his office is understaffed. All those counties are larger than Erie County, but they have similar-size caseloads.
But will all the additional full-time hires result in fewer criminal cases being dismissed next year?
"I don't know," Flynn said. "Hopefully, it will be less."
Impact of discovery rules
The new discovery laws require both prosecutors and defense attorneys to hand over relevant case evidence to the other side within 15 to 45 days. That burden typically falls on prosecutors, who can extend the discovery period to 90 days before jeopardizing a case because of a defendant's right to a speedy trial, Flynn said.
The law reforms the old system that said prosecutors could wait until the day of trial or jury selection to hand over case evidence, putting defense lawyers at a disadvantage. In many cases, Flynn said, cases resulted in plea deals without any meaningful exchange of evidence beforehand.
Kevin Stadelmaier, chief attorney of the Legal Aid's Criminal Defense Unit, recalled many times when he walked into court to argue over cases without any idea about the strength of the prosecution's evidence, resulting in plea deals that were worse for the defendant than they would have otherwise been had the defense been better informed.
At the start of the year, the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo moved to have many cases dismissed based on the new state discovery laws, Stadelmaier said.
In February and March, Flynn also agreed to have 777 misdemeanor cases dismissed, both because the cases would normally fit the DA's standards for dismissal and because the state's new evidence mandates made it impossible for his office to prosecute.
Flynn said that he believes discovery reform is a good thing overall. But both he and Stadelmaier agree that the burden and costs of meeting the new requirements – for both sides – has been high.
"Like everything else we do in this world, you go from one extreme – dumping on a lawyer at jury selection – to 15 days," Flynn said. "There's no common sense middle ground. That's the problem."
Time-consuming work
The law outlines the many different types of evidence that must be handed over prior to a case moving forward. But of all the types of evidence, police body camera footage is the biggest burden, by far, Flynn said. Not only does his staff need to review hundreds of hours of footage, but they are also expected to edit videos to safeguard the identities of children, witnesses and confidential informants prior to sharing it.
"You can't imagine how time-consuming that is," Flynn said.
Two years ago, Flynn successfully argued for the addition of 16 full-time support staff in the 2020 budget, an abnormally high number. More than half of them were hired to process body camera footage and other discovery paperwork, he said.
Since last year, Flynn gained six assistant DAs, evenly divided between Buffalo City Court and suburban courts to handle misdemeanors.
The Legal Aid Bureau also had to add two full-time staffers to process the incoming flow of discovery materials and ensure that defense lawyers are provided all that's required by law. Public defenders then have an added burden of reviewing all new material provided for each case, when in the past, far less – if any – information might be provided.
"We never received that stuff in the past, and if we did get it, we had to work really hard to get it," Stadelmaier said.
Despite the costly and time-consuming burden to both Erie County and defense teams, both sides agree that those facing criminal penalties benefit from the new rules.
Prosecutors can no longer tell the court that they are prepared to proceed with a case unless they can legally attest that they have turned over all the evidence they are legally required to provide to the defense.
"It’s an overwhelming positive to get the material that we’re getting now, to know what we’re dealing with up front," Stadelmaier said, "to have legitimate, intelligent conversations with our clients about what the district attorneys have, close to when the incident occurred."
Looking ahead to next year, Flynn said he's focusing on beefing up lawyers handling felony cases and trials.
While felony lawyers have a longer time frame to turn over discovery materials – up to six months, according to Flynn – the new rules still require evidence to be turned over to a defendant's legal representatives several days in advance of any trial or plea deal.
Flynn said his felony lawyers need more trial preparation time even though cases are down dramatically this year. Normally, the DA's Office would handle 8,000 felonies a year. For the first six months of this year, he said, the office received only 2,300 cases.