Hundreds of cases dropped as DA's Office struggles with discovery rules, workload

The law reforms the old system that said prosecutors could wait until the day of trial or jury selection to hand over case evidence, putting defense lawyers at a disadvantage. In many cases, Flynn said, cases resulted in plea deals without any meaningful exchange of evidence beforehand.

Kevin Stadelmaier, chief attorney of the Legal Aid's Criminal Defense Unit, recalled many times when he walked into court to argue over cases without any idea about the strength of the prosecution's evidence, resulting in plea deals that were worse for the defendant than they would have otherwise been had the defense been better informed.

At the start of the year, the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo moved to have many cases dismissed based on the new state discovery laws, Stadelmaier said.

In February and March, Flynn also agreed to have 777 misdemeanor cases dismissed, both because the cases would normally fit the DA's standards for dismissal and because the state's new evidence mandates made it impossible for his office to prosecute.

Flynn said that he believes discovery reform is a good thing overall. But both he and Stadelmaier agree that the burden and costs of meeting the new requirements – for both sides – has been high.