Hundreds fill Jefferson Avenue for 'March for Our Lives'

"Peace for everybody, peace for everyone," a crowd chanted Saturday morning a march began on Jefferson Avenue, near the Tops supermarket where a racist terror attack on May 14 killed 10 people and wounded three more amid a wave of mass shootings across America.

About 300 people filled the street for the march. Many carried signs. Among them was Sandra Fleming, who said she knew two of the people who were killed at Tops. She carried a sign that said "Protect Kids Not Guns."

"I'm here for all of it," she said, explaining why she wanted to be part of the demonstration.

The march is one of dozens planned today across the country to protest against gun violence.

Ekaete Bailey, one of the organizers of the Buffalo event, said the march has four goals: to honor the victims of the massacre; press lawmakers to ban assault weapons; institute universal background checks for gun buyers; and repeal a federal law that shields gun manufacturers from lawsuits.

"We want to make sure people know why we're doing it," Bailey said.

The march began at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Jefferson and Glenwood avenues. Marchers stopped at the Tops memorial site for a moment of silence.

Deidra EmEl, executive director of the Western New York Peace Center, read the names of the shooting victims with the crowd saying "ashay" after each name.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Not one more!" people then began to chant.

The crowd gathered in an empty lot across from Tops where speakers urged action on gun safety.

Cat Moores, a student at Nazareth College and an organizer of the march, to the crowd: “We are protecting guns more than we are our lives themselves.” M

EmEl led a chant of “universal background checks now.” She urged the repeal of federal legislation that allows gun manufacturers not to be held accountable for gun violence.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy was among the speakers.

“We need to use this moment to change America," he said to loud applause. "Are you going to stand up for humanity? Are you going to stand up against racism? … We are doing our part here in Buffalo.”

Then Fragrance Harris Stanfield, who was working at the Tops when the massacre took place, was given the megaphone. Through tears and in a breaking voice, Stanfield said she will be here with the community as it leads a charge toward change.

“You are not alone," the crowd said over and over in support.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ben Tsujimoto Reporter Houghton College alum from Elma, NY. Follow Ben Tsujimoto Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Angelea Preston Buffalo News Intern I graduated summa cum laude from SUNY Buffalo State College with a degree in Journalism. Proud mom to Eric and aunt to Nysharra. Follow Angelea Preston Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Haajrah Gilani Follow Haajrah Gilani Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today